PHOTOS: Jr NTR celebrates his fitness trainer’s birthday amid War 2 shoot break in Mumbai

Tollywood star Jr. NTR has entered the Bollywood waters with his role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer WAR 2. The actor is currently in Mumbai for the shooting of the film and in between his busy schedule, he took a break to celebrate his fitness trainer Mannav’s birthday.

In the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, one can see Jr NTR posing with Mannav and a few others. The actor sported a simple white shirt with semi-formal trousers. He kept it simple with the accessories, wearing cool black shades, and was seen feeding the birthday boy a piece of cake as they all appeared in a jovial mood.

Jr NTR celebrates his trainer’s birthday in Mumbai

What is Jr NTR doing in Mumbai?

Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai, shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film WAR 2, where he will reportedly play the role of an antagonist. According to reports, the actor will be seen as an Indian agent in this sequel to WAR.

A few days ago, some pictures from the sets of WAR 2 were leaked online, stirring excitement among film lovers. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s chiseled looks in the leaked pictures have certainly raised expectations for this multistarrer. The film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Unlike WAR, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, WAR 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukherji, with a screenplay penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Aditya Chopra. The action entertainer marks the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Jr NTR’s upcoming projects

Apart from the highly anticipated WAR 2, Jr NTR will also star in the Pan-Indian film Devara: Part 1, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in important roles. Devara is being written and directed by Koratala Siva, who will be looking to bounce back after his failed outing with Acharya. The film also marks the second collaboration between the two after the highly successful Janatha Garage.

Devara-1 Teaser

As we have seen in the first glimpse it is clear that Devara will not hold back in its violent portrayal. The film appears to be set in a fictional coastal town, where Jr NTR’s character essays the role of a protector. Devara: Part 1 has been bankrolled by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts in a joint venture, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

