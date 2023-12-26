Squid Game Season 2, Doctor Slump, The Trunk and more: VOTE for K-drama release to look forward to in 2024

Squid Game Season 2, Doctor Slump, The Trunk and many more stunning dramas are lined up for release in 2024. From horror to romance and comedy, K-dramas from all genres will be amazing viewers in the coming year. Here is a look.

Best upcoming K-dramas in 2024

Squid Game Season 2

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and the 17th marked its two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix and will be out soon.

Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. It stars Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye.

The Trunk

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

Ask the Stars

Ask the Stars is a romantic science fiction which features Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. It will tell the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station. Lee Min Ho will be playing a South Korean OB/GYN and Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the role of a Korean American astronaut. Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se and Kim Joo Heon will also be appearing in important roles.

All Your Wishes Will Come True

The romance comedy project has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. It is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes.

The Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

You Have Done Well

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer You Have Done Well is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he loves her dearly.