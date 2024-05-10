Star Twitter Review: Is Kavin's romantic drama HIT or a MISS?

The Tamil industry's most anticipated film Star featuring Kavin in a spectacular avatar has been released in theaters on May 10. The romantic drama is helmed by Pyaar Prema Kadha fame director Elan. Meanwhile, the first show of the drama film has gone houseful and netizens have already shared their opinions about Kavin and Elan’s movie online. Have a look!

Many users have praised the film for its screenplay which does not lag anywhere and keeps the audience hooked till its final course. Kavin has been praised for his commendable performance and many have also praised the actor for living the character in its finest manner.

Many users have also hailed director Elan's vision who has mesmerized everyone with some surprising elements in between the flick.

Several users also hailed the work of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and called it the soul of this masterpiece.

A user wrote, "#StarMovie. Good first half followed by Extraordinary 2nd half. #Kavin just lived as a character and his acting is excellent. #Yuvan has done a brilliant work and many awards are waiting for him. Director Elan placed the surprise factor very well."

Check out the reactions of netizens on Kavin's Star

More about Star

The plot of the movie revolves around a middle-class boy named Kalai who has a dream of becoming a huge star in the Tamil industry, later focuses on the journey of a struggling actor who gives all his blood, sweat, and tears to achieve the impossible.

Apart from Kavin, the film also stars renowned actor Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukundhan, Geetha Kailasam, and Mimmo who plays an important role in the struggling life of Kavin's alter-ego Kalai. The project was written and directed by Elan, and Thava Guru and it has been bankrolled by B.V.S.N Prasad, and Sreenidhi Sagar under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, and Rise East Entertainment in a joint venture.

