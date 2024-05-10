Ryan Gosling Once Saved A British Journalist From Getting Hit By A Taxi; Here's What Happened

Once again, Ryan Gosling is in the news, this time, for his selfless Good Samaritan deed. British journalist Laurie Penny, who writes for a number of prestigious magazines, claims that Gosling himself saved her on Tuesday from an approaching cab in New York City.

Penny tweeted her surprise, pointing out that the rescue was literal rather than merely symbolic, and it soon gained notice. Gosling stepped in just in time to stop a potentially dangerous scenario from getting worse.

In contrast to the famous quote attributed to him, "Hey, girl," Gosling's real remarks were more pragmatic than sentimental. It was alleged that in a flash of bravery and fast thinking, he screamed, "Hey, watch out!" The episode serves as a reminder of the value of maintaining awareness in crowded metropolitan settings and the possible influence of little deeds of kindness from unexpected people.

ALSO READ: Here's Why Tom Cruise Left Guests 'Dumbfounded' At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Celebration; Deets Here

Ryan Gosling's Street-Fight Intervention: A Scene Straight Out of a Movie

Gosling's spokesperson did not immediately react to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment, despite the excitement around the incident. This incident happened less than a year after a video of the actor breaking up a fight on the street in New York City went viral. Going back on that encounter, Gosling said he felt "embarrassed" by the entire thing.



Gosling described the meeting as weird in an interview with MTV. He learned that the fight started because someone had allegedly stolen a painting, and the attacker was an admirer of the artist. Gosling's unannounced intervention only made matters more problematic as the fan and artist got into a violent altercation.

Gosling's involvement in both incidents demonstrates his readiness to step in and assist others, even if it necessitates negotiating strange and possibly uncomfortable circumstances. His efforts serve as a reminder of the value of speaking up for what's right and offering assistance when required, even though he is uncomfortable with the spotlight.

Although Gosling's most recent deed of generosity isn't captured on camera or in pictures, Penny was apparently told that he is who he is by a bystander who said, "You lucky bitch."

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper Wins Hearts In His Abbott Elementary Cameo After Academy Awards 2024