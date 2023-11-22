Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin spotted filming for upcoming thriller drama The Trunk

Actors Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin were recently spotted filming for their upcoming Netflix series The Trunk. The Trunk unfolds a peculiar tale of love and mystery between a man and a woman. The plot takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious object surfaces in a lake, setting the stage for a revelation about a secret marriage service.

Both Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin were recently pictured by multiple fans and media outlets on set filming The Trunk. The actors were in their characters wearing coats with yellow leaves around them most likely indicating the fall season. Both the Goblin actor and Why Her actress are confirmed to play the leads in the series.

The Trunk is adapted from Kim Ryeo Ryeong's novel of the same name, with Seo Hyun Jin stepping into the character of In Ji. Employed at NM, a company dedicated to facilitating marriages with fixed terms, In Ji embarks on her fifth matrimonial journey with Jeong Won, her latest partner.

Gong Yoo portrays Jeong Won, a music producer grappling with anxiety and sadness due to unresolved issues from his past. Surprisingly, he becomes acquainted with his second wife, Inji, through a temporary spousal assistance arrangement initiated by his ex-wife, Seo Yeon, whom he still yearns for.

Jeong Won and Inji, both carrying their own burdens and pains, gradually open up to each other and adjust to their shared life. However, their world takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious trunk is discovered by the lakeside. With their contract set to last only one year through an unconventional premium matchmaking service for tailored spousal connections, the tales of individuals entwined in diverse relationships spin out of control.

Gong Ji Chul, widely recognized by his stage name Gong Yoo, is a prominent South Korean actor. His journey in the entertainment industry began as a video jockey on Mnet in 2000, and he made his acting debut in the TV series School 4 in 2001.

Gong Yoo has gained acclaim for his notable roles in television dramas such as Coffee Prince (2007), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), The Silent Sea (2021), and Squid Game (2021), as well as in films like Silenced, Train to Busan, and The Age of Shadows. His chosen stage name, Gong Yoo, is a fusion of his father's family name Gong and his mother's family name Yoo.

On the flip side, Seo Hyun Jin was a trainee and made an appearance in the SM girl group Milk back in 2001. She rose to fame with the group, often referred to as the second SES during her debut. However, within a year, she discontinued her group activities in 2005, prompted by the departure of her fellow members, transitioning to pursue acting.

Seo Hyun Jin then took on diverse roles in movies, plays, musicals, and more. Through notable projects like Another Miss Oh, The Beauty Inside, Temperature of Love, and her latest drama, Why Her, she steadily solidified her position as a leading figure in romantic comedies.

