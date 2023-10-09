Stray Kids' fan has hilarious apology for Bang Chan and Felix after India vs Australia cricket World Cup match

Stray Kids are known globally to have a special bond with their fans. Even Stays (Stray Kids' fans) enjoy the K-pop group's activities and sometimes their witty humor takes the front seat. In one such interaction, a desi fan from India is seen making a hilariously funny apology to Stray Kids' members Bang Chan and Felix. This happened after India won against Australia in cricket World Cup ODI matches.

Indian Stray Kids' fan leaves hilarious apology

A Stray Kids' fan account on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) shared about India winning against Australia in the cricket World Cup match ODI but there's a twist. The fellow fan account by the desi Stary Kids' fan shared a hilarious caption that said, "SORRY SASURAL... MAYKA WIN," making this win even more funnier. Another desi fan account of Stray Kids reposted the tweet saying, "SORRY BANGCHAN SORRY FELIX MY COUNTRY WON," leaving everyone in splits. Other fans in the comments echoed the same emotions displaying a cross-over between their interests. Bang Chan and Felix are the only members of Stray Kids who are Australian citizens. Australia is their home country and it is evident from their beautiful Aussie accent.

Stray Kids to make November comeback

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is ready to drop jaws again with their highly-anticipated comeback in November 2023. Stray Kids made an announcement for their new album by dropping a prologue video where Bang Chan and Felix are seen narrating what their next project will be like. Stray Kids will release ROCK-STAR, a new album with the title track Lalalala, on November 10 at 2 PM KST. The prologue dropped on all their social media handles has also been changed to a pretty pink hue which looks pleasant to the eyes. Stray Kids has also released the tracklist, promotion schedule, and online cover for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Lee Know and NCT's Jungwoo to depart Music Core, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon and Lee Jung Ha to take over