Asia Star Entertainment Awards Full Winner List: BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, TXT, SHINee's Taemin and more grab major wins

The recipients of the inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) have been unveiled. The ASEA 2024 event is presented by Newsen, a prominent entertainment and sports media outlet with a 19-year legacy, and AtStyle (@star1), an established online entertainment platform known for its Star & Style Magazine, which has been in publication for 12 years. The event was organized by the ASEA Organizing Committee in collaboration with Japan's Zozo Town, marking an exciting awards ceremony.

Winners’ of the first Asian Star Entertainment Awards

The first grand prize winners of the night were Stray Kids. Stray Kids, known for their hit song LALALALA from the mini-album '樂-STAR', which consecutively topped the Billboard 200 four times, and as the first 4th generation K-pop boy group to enter the Billboard main chart Hot 100, was honored with the ASEA Grand Prize. Moreover, Stray Kids clinched three additional awards, including ASEA Album of the Year and ASEA The Best Group.

Following them with the most number of wins are TOMORROW X TOGETHER. They also proved their presence by securing four awards. Among them, ASEA The Platinum recognizes artists who have shown dominance on global music charts, while they also received ASEA Global Kpop Leader and ASEA The Best Performance in the group category for their outstanding contributions. They were also honored with the ASEA Artist of the Year award.

SHINee's Taemin, hailed as a versatile artist, clinched two awards for ASEA The Best Performance in the solo category and ASEA The Best Conceptual Artist, while NiziU secured ASEA The Best Group. Additionally, NiziU earned ASEA The Best Star Japan trophy. Lim Young Woong also claimed two awards- Best Solo and Fan Choice Artist.

More winners and participants of the first ASEA

TREASURE, renowned for their commanding stage presence during a successful Asian tour last year, secured ASEA Platinum of Worldwide, ASEA The Best Hip Hop, and ASEA The Best Touring Artist. Similarly, THE BOYZ clinched three awards, including ASEA The Best Stage. Additionally, several other artists such as ATBO, Billlie, Creepy Nuts, DAY6’s Young K, FANTASY BOYS, INI, JO1, NCT WISH, NiziU, SHINee Taemin, Stray Kids, STAYC, and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE were recognized at the awards ceremony with different group awards.

ATBO and Creepy Nuts won Hot Trend award, Billie and FANTASY BOYS took home Hot Icon awards. Followed by NiziU, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE got Best Star (Japan). Additionally, STACY and THE BOYZ won Best Star awards respectively. DAY6’s Young K took home Best Rock Ballad.

Congratulations to all the winners!

