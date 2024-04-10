'Yongbokie Hyung, wow': BTS' Jungkook's and Stray Kids' Felix's indirect exchange sends netizens into meltdown

BTS' Jungkook and Stray Kids' Felix recently sparked a frenzy among netizens with their indirect interaction on TikTok. Following a viral video of Felix that resurfaced, Jungkook's playful comment mimicking a reporter's reaction sent fans into a meltdown.

BTS’ Jungkook comments on paparazzi video of Stray Kids’ Felix

A recent indirect interaction between BTS' Jungkook and Stray Kids' Felix has sparked a frenzy among netizens. The excitement began when a video of Felix garnered attention on TikTok, featuring reporters reacting hilariously to seeing the idol.

What caught everyone's eye was Jungkook's comment on the video, where he mimicked the reporter's "Yongbokie Hyung, wow" reaction to Felix. Although the comment was made months after the video's initial posting, it quickly went viral after being noticed by eagle-eyed fans.

The unexpected exchange between two of K-pop's biggest stars left netizens in a state of euphoria, with many expressing their excitement and delight over the playful interaction. As fans continue to gush over the camaraderie between Jungkook and Felix, it's clear that their brief but memorable encounter has made a lasting impression on K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

Earlier, Jimin and Felix’s interaction thrilled fans

In 2023, a delightful and unexpected interaction between BTS' Jimin and Stray Kids' Felix took place during a game on the popular YouTube channel PIXID. Jimin, disguised and undercover, found himself chatting with K-pop fans, including a dedicated Stray Kids enthusiast dubbed "Province Void."

As the game progressed, Jimin playfully teased and engaged with the fan, leading to a lighthearted exchange that left everyone amused when Jimin sent out a video message to Felix saying, “Yongbok Nim! I’m not taking her from you… She left home so I’m just taking her back for a bit. Please be understanding.”

Their brief but memorable interaction resonated with fans worldwide, sparking excitement and speculation about a potential friendship between the two idols. Felix later acknowledged the encounter by posting a TikTok video covering Jimin’s song Like Crazy, further igniting excitement among fans.

The playful banter between Jimin and Felix offered a heartwarming glimpse into the camaraderie between K-pop artists, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any future interactions between the two.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook extends support to GOLDEN dancer Brian Puspos' latest release amid ongoing military service