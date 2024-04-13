Did you know Stray Kids' Lee Know and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo met BTS' Jungkook in military? See viral post

BTS’ Jungkook and his other bandmates are currently serving their mandatory military enlistment. It has been difficult for fans to get frequent updates from their beloved idol while he is serving in the military, and they are especially missing his interaction with fellow 97-liners K-pop idols. However, a recent post from a netizen delivers some heartwarming insights into his latest appearances.

BTS' Jungkook hung out with Stray Kids' Lee Know and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

On April 13, some posts went viral online that talked about BTS’ Jungkook hanging out with his fellow 97-liners, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Stray Kids’ Lee Know, who is the maknae among the three. In the viral post, a netizen talked about making dining reservations in a camping-style restaurant, which is situated near several military bases.

According to the netizen, they had made a reservation on the weekend of early March and many visitors were there due to the 5th division graduation ceremony in the military.

The post further disclosed that among the visitors, Jungkook was joined by Cha Eun Woo and Lee Know, and they apparently shared a meal in the tent, where the netizen also had dinner.

The same post also featured a review of another netizen who visited the camping-style restaurant with her father. Followed by a brief review of the place’s hospitality and good food, the reviewer revealed talking to the owner of the restaurant. According to the netizen, the owner mentioned serving the BTS and ASTRO members and he lamented not taking a photo with them.

The post was rapidly circulated among the fans, and they couldn’t get enough of this sweet interaction between the trio.

Check out the viral post below:

Jungkook has been known to be friends with Cha Eun Woo for a long time and they both are part of a 97-liner K-pop idols’ friendship squad, which also includes SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and DK, GOT7’s BamBam and Yugyeom, NCT’s Jaehyun, and The8.

Meanwhile, before his debut with Stray Kids' Lee Know was a backup dancer for BTS during a 2017 tour. In 2016, He also featured in Jungkook’s iconic performance of his solo song Begin.

More about Jungkook's military enlistment

Along with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V, Jungkook is also carrying out his mandatory military service, for which he enlisted on December 12, 2023, following the wild success of his solo album Golden.

He is most likely to have a joint discharge with Jimin on June 11, 2025, when he is expected to reunite with the other BTS members and resume group activities.

