The Crown Prince Has Disappeared: EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji starrer raises anticipation with first script reading

The Crown Prince Has Disappeared is a romantic comedy which is scheduled to release this March. The historical piece stars EXO's Suho, Hong Ye Ji and Kim Min Kyu. Anticipation around the drama runs high as the star cast comes together. The story is set in the Joseon era and revolves around the Crown Prince who is kidnapped by a woman. Here is a look at the first script reading and more details.

The Crown Prince Has Disappeared: First script reading

On January 26, MBN unveiled pictures from the first script reading of their upcoming drama The Crown Prince Has Disappeared. The images consisted of the cast members including EXO's Suho, Hong Ye Ji, Kim Min Kyu, Myung Se Bin and Kim Joo Heon. The historical drama has been confirmed to premiere on March 9.

More about The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

Set during the Joseon era, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama. This upcoming MBN drama is written by Kim Ji Soo and Paek Chul. The duo also wrote for Bossam: Steal the Fate which became MBN’s highest-viewed drama in 2021. This project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate.

Suho’s latest drama was Behind Your Touch which was released in 20203. The actor took on the role of the mysterious convenience store worker Kim Seon Woo.The Cream Soda singer has previously worked on various projects where he got to show off his acting. Some of his acting works include Rich Man, How Are U Bread, Student A and EXO Next Door. He is also confirmed to be attending the Asia Artists Awards 2023.

Hong Ye Ji marked her debut in 2022 with the film 2037. Her first drama Love Song for Illusion is currently airing.

