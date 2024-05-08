One Piece Chapter 1114 SPOILERS: Sun God Nika, Joy Boy And Luffy – How Are They Related? Find Out

After a long break from One Piece due to Japan’s Golden Week holidays, fans can finally get back into the action on Egghead Island this weekend. Dr. Vegapunk will be revealing the World Government’s most guarded secrets, and for fans unable to stop their excitement and want a glimpse into the story, here’s everything we know about the One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers online.

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Wings of Icarus or Icarus’ Wings depending on the translation. The chapter allegedly begins with more reactions to Dr. Vegapunk's startling revelations worldwide.

The Marines are thrown into disarray, struggling to comprehend the implications of Vegapunk's words, while Fleet Admiral Akainu seethes with anger at the unfolding chaos. Meanwhile, in Impel Down, Donquixote Doflamingo discusses Vegapunk’s news with Magellan, Impel Down’s warden. Doflamingo suggests that the two go to a higher place.

As the global reactions continue to reverberate, the focus shifts back to Egghead Island, where Vegapunk elaborates on his hypothesis regarding the rising sea levels. He posits that seismic activity (earthquakes) will cause the sea level to increase by one meter, dispelling the notion of a natural disaster.

Amidst the turmoil on Egghead, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn ventures forth in search of the Transmission Transponder Snail, only to stumble upon a surprising discovery—the Mother Flame. Encased within a colossal tank similar to the way Vegapunk’s brain was stored, and looks like a small flame contained within a huge tank. The flame's significance remains shrouded in mystery, however, but hints at deeper connections to the island's secrets.

Continuing his discourse in the One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers, Vegapunk delves into the mysteries of the Void Century, likening his pursuit of knowledge to Icarus flying too close to the sun. Meanwhile, at Mary Geoise, Imu silently absorbs Vegapunk's admissions, hinting at the magnitude of his words.

Vegapunk then candidly admits to his second sin — his relentless pursuit of the secrets concealed within the Poneglyphs and Ancient History. He states that while he does not know everything that happened, he will share what he does know.

Vegapunk reveals the legend of Joy Boy, a central figure born in an advanced kingdom 900 years ago. As this is revealed, Gear 5 Luffy reengages in battle with Saint Topman Warcury. Vegapunk's message continues, stating that Joy Boy was a person who possessed a stretchy body much like that of Elbaf's Sun God Nika. Vegapunk then states that Joy Boy was none other than the first pirate in history, laying the groundwork for a new understanding of the world's origins.

However, despite the incredibly shocking information, fans will be left hanging as the One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers end here, stating that a break will follow this release.

For more spoilers and updates on the secrets of the Void Century in the One Piece manga, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

