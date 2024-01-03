EXO’s Suho to join Hong Ye Ji In historical romantic comedy The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

EXO's Suho is set to star in the upcoming MBN drama The Crown Prince Has Disappeared (working title), alongside Hong Ye Ji. Suho, known for his roles in various K-dramas and musicals, including the recent mystery rom-com Behind Your Touch, is gearing up for this new project. Meanwhile, Hong Ye Ji is currently starring in the historical fantasy drama Love Song For Illusion alongside Park Ji Hoon.

EXO’s Suho for The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

The Crown Prince Has Disappeared is a romantic comedy set in the Joseon era, narrating the tale of a crown prince kidnapped by the woman destined to be his wife. Fleeing for their lives, an unexpected romance blooms between them.

Penned by Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul, the acclaimed writers behind the hit drama Bossam: Steal the Fate, the series achieved record-breaking viewership ratings on MBN. EXO's Suho, known for his acting prowess in diverse projects like the musical Mozart and the drama Behind Your Touch, is poised to unveil a new facet as he takes on the role of the kidnapped crown prince, Lee Geon.

Back in November, Hong Ye Ji was officially cast as the female lead, Choi Myung Yoon, distinguished by her exceptional horseback riding and medical skills. There are ongoing discussions with Kim Min Kyu to portray Prince Dosung, the eldest son of King Haejong’s second wife, entangled in a complex love triangle with his elder brother Lee Geon and Choi Myung Yoon. Actresses Myung Se Bin and Yoo Se Rye were earlier confirmed to be part of the cast. The Crown Prince Has Disappeared is anticipated to be released in the first half of 2024.

More about Hong Ye Ji’s Love Song For Illusion

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Love Song for Illusion is a historical fantasy romance that delves into both a heart-fluttering love story and the intense obsession of a man with dual personalities, along with the woman who loves him.

Park Ji Hoon takes on the dual roles of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego, Ak Hee. Sajo Hyun, handsome and intelligent, leads a double life as a fashion designer with a hidden identity as the crown prince. Deeply scarred from his oppressive father Sajo Seung during childhood, he uses his artistic sense to navigate the world.The other persona, Ak Hee, possesses charm but is cursed to experience extreme pain upon physical contact with others.

Hong Ye Ji portrays Yeon Wol, a character with a complex life journey, transitioning from an assassin to a concubine. As the royal descendant of the fallen Yeon Dynasty and the only daughter of Yeon Poong Hak, Yeon Wol conceals her identity to avenge her family. However, her path takes an unexpected turn as she inadvertently becomes the crown prince’s concubine.

