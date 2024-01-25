K-drama actors with more that 20 million Instagram followers: Lee Min Ho, Cha Eun Woo, Ji Chang Wook and more

Lee Min Ho, Cha Eun Woo, Ji Chang Wook and many more K-drama actors have more than 20 million views on Instagram. These popular actors have made a place for themselves in the industry and have been a part of major hits. Not only do they have the looks but also the talent. They can easily steal a fan's heart with a glance. Here is the full list of actors who have more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

K-drama actors with more than 20 million Instagram followers

1. Cha Eun Woo - 41.8 million

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the K-pop group ASTRO. He is known for his look and stature. He made his acting debut with the drama Hit the Top. He has been featured in many hits like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Top Management, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, True Beauty, Island and more. His latest project was A Good Day to Be a Dog which premiered in November 2023. His upcoming drama Wonderful World is set to release on March 1. He will be taking on a different role than what he has done in the past and will play a medical school dropout.

2. Lee Min Ho - 34.7 million

Lee Min Ho has set his place in the industry as a capable actor. Though the actor has played a wealthy person several times, all the characters have been different. He has played the rich spoilt brat in The Boys Over Flowers and also the international con artist The Legend of the Blue Sea. He has also amazed us with softer roles like in The King: Eternal Monarch. Some of his best work also include Pachinko, The Heirs, City Hunter and more. His next release is Ask the Stars with Gong Hyo Jin.

Ji Chang Wook - 26.5 million

Ji Chang Wook made his debut in 2008 with the drama You Stole My Heart and the film Sleeping Beauty. He rose to fame with the historical drama Empress Ki. He is known for his action projects like Healer and K2. He has also taken main roles in fan-favourite romantic comedies like Suspicious Partner and Backstreet Rookie. In 2023, he appeared in the thriller action The Worst of Evil and the romantic comedy Welcome to Samdalri both of which did well globally. Ji Chang Wook's next project is the historical drama Queen Woo.

Lee Jong Suk - 26.5 million

Lee Jong Suk signed his contract with Ace Factory this year after his previous contract with HighZium Studio came to an end. Expectations run high as fans anticipate his comeback. He was last seen in the action thriller Big Mouth in 2022. In 2023 he also confirmed his relationship with IU. He debuted in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and the film Be With Me. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and continued the streak with hits like I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W: Two Worlds Apart, While You were Sleeping and Romance is a Bonus Book.

Park Seo Joon - 25.9 million

Park Seo Joon had a phenomenal run in 2023. He marked his Hollywood debut as he took on the role of Prince Yan in The Marvels. He also took the lead in the sports comedy Dream along with IU which was enjoyed by the audience. The much-awaited historical horror Gyeongsang Creature which was released in December 2023 and January 2024 also received great success. Park Seo Joon is known for his roles in Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, Kill Me, Heal Me and more.

Song Kang - 20.2 million

2023 was a successful year for Song Kang as he appeared in Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. He would also be taking the lead in the subsequent sequels of Sweet Home. He also announced that he would be enlisting in the military soon and that Sweet Home 3 would be his last project before enlistment. He debuted in 2015 with the drama Hello, Spring. Some of his hits include Love Alarm, Nevertheless, Navillera, Forecasting Love and Weather and more.

