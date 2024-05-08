Duplicate Turns 26: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s movie has special connection with Alia Bhatt?

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's cult classic comedy Duplicate has completed 26 years today, and the film still holds a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers. Shah Rukh Khan's dual role in the movie not only won critical acclaim but also carved a niche for him in showbiz. The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Interestingly, SRK's Duplicate holds a very special connection to Alia Bhatt, who happens to be the daughter of ace director Mahesh Bhatt and one of the most loved and adored actors in the industry today.

Alia Bhatt's special connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate

In an old interaction with the Lehren crew, Duplicate director Mahesh Bhatt revealed a surprising fact behind making this movie. He recalled that he wanted to impress his 4-year-old daughter Alia Bhatt with this movie. He said, "It’s a film that I am looking forward to showing my children,” adding that his earlier films may have been too violent or dark for kids.

He further added, "Children normally don't get impressed by their parents. The chances are that I might just impress my four-year-old girl Alia by Duplicate."

Karan Johar and Farah Khan celebrate 26 years of Duplicate

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan Johar and Farah Khan took a trip down memory lane and recalled some fun moments from the sets of Duplicate. For those unaware, Karan and Farah served as the assistant director and choreographer for Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate, respectively. Karan Johar re-shared the Duplicate movie poster and tagged Farah Khan. He wrote, "SRK put all his jigra into the part! Have so many memories of the shoot of this film! Farah Khan do you remember the 20 lens."

To which Farah Khan responded by re-sharing the poster on her Instagram stories, "Oh my godd!! best songs best times, Karan Johar, we actually became best friends here... n it was the 20 mm lens that never came."

About Duplicate

The film portrays Shah Rukh Khan playing a dual role as Bablu, an aspiring chef and Manu, a notorious gangster. Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover, and Mohnish Behl also played key roles.

