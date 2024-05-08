Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been attracting TV buffs to its compelling plot line for almost two decades now. The show is currently showcasing the story of the fourth generation with Abhira and Armaan in focus. The two are completing the time of their contractual marriage. They are often seen clashing over family matters. In the coming episodes, Armaan will once again disappoint Abhira as he will hand over the divorce papers to her.

The drama series stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as Abhira and Armaan.

Abhira goes missing

The upcoming installment of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Kaveri aka Dadisa forcing Armaan to give divorce papers to Abhira. As an obedient son, Armaan listens to her and does as directed.

Abhira will be heartbroken with Armaan’s decision as she already thought of spending her entire life with him. The situation turns serious when Abhira goes missing from the Poddar house. Armaan gets upset as he fails to find Abhira.

He will start thinking that without Abhira, he is living a meaningless and worthless life. Vidya and Madhav notice the same and discuss it. Madhav will try to make Vidya understand that Armaan's happiness is with Abhira and making them distant will be a selfish thing to do.

It will now be interesting to watch how Armaan will realize the importance of Abhira’s presence and how they will reunite once again.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been consistently performing well on the ratings chart. The daily soap which started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles, presently features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as the central characters.

The current track of the show revolves around Abhira re-entering the Poddar family with a hidden motive. Though she has fallen in love with Armaan, the latter is yet to develop any feelings for her. He is unaware of Abhira’s love for him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

