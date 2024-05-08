Television heartthrob Ankit Gupta is gearing up to feature in the upcoming television show Maati Se Bandhi Dor opposite popular Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe. While the promotions are keeping him busy, he made some time for Pinkvilla and sat down for a candid chat.

In an exclusive interview with us, the Udaariyaan actor answered many personal and professional questions. The highlights for his fans would be the few quirky questions we asked - from the wildest thing he has done to the biggest fear in relationships; hear it all from Ankit Gupta.

What is the wildest thing Ankit Gupta has done for attention?

This answer might disappoint his fans. It seems Ankit Gupta doesn't enjoy the attention. When asked what is the wildest thing he has done for attention, the Udaariyaan actor immediately replied, “Nothing, I’m somebody who runs away from attention.”

Check out the full interview with Ankit Gupta here:

What is Ankit Gupta’s biggest fear in relationships?

On being asked about his biggest fear in relationships, Ankit Gupta replied, "Biggest fear… what if I disappoint? Initially, it’s there… The phase is not over yet, for that, I need to find a partner first." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

For the unversed, Ankit Gupta is rumored to be in love with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two became friends on the sets of Udaariyaan. While they have always denied being romantically involved with each other, fans love seeing them together and call them PriAnkit.

Advertisement

One embarrassing thing Ankit Gupta has done in front of somebody he liked

The actor took a long pause and said, “I had Blender’s Pride neat… I was not lost, I thought I was looking very cool. Because that’s the time I started drinking. I learned drinking from these Hollywood movies, James Bond movies, so I only knew whiskey meant neat. I didn’t know anything about alcohol at that time.”

Speaking about Ankit Gupta's upcoming show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor will star Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe and Gauravv Mukesh in lead roles along with Ankit. The shooting for the show is going on in full swing and the promo is expected to release soon. The serial will air on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ankit Gupta shares how Bigg Boss 16 journey helped him speak openly; talks about his upcoming show