‘Validates My Existence’: Vin Diesel Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Rita Moreno During NYC Gala In Actress' Honor

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel expressed his heartfelt tribute to legendary actress Rita Moreno at the NYC Gala on May 7, 2024. The action hero appreciated Moreno for giving him the confidence to be a Hollywood superstar. Furthermore, the Fast & Furious star credited her role for helping him learn to read.

Vin Diesel paid his heart-touching tribute to Rita Moreno

Both Diesel and Moreno appeared at the WNET Group’s Gala 2024 in New York City. They were at the Edison Ballroom of the event where Vin celebrated his grandmother's incredible and top-notch acting career.

The actor took the stage and gave a heartwarming speech making clear that he is supporting Moreno who starred as Abuelita, the on-screen grandmother of Vin’s iconic role Dominic Toretto in Fast X (2023).

He began his speech, “My dream as a kid growing up here in New York … my first crush … was Rita.” Diesel credited her iconic role in The Electric Company since she helped him and his fellow neighborhood New Yorkers learn to read.

He then remembered a precious moment when he was looking for her to portray Abuelita in the recent film Fast & Furious franchise action film. "I had the incredible luxury of meeting one of my idols and from that moment on I thought the only human in the world that could play the most significant role to Dom Toretto would be Rita Moreno," Vin said.

Vin Diesel appreciates Rita Moreno during the event

According to People, the Riddick star heaped praise on Moreno for helping him realize as a child that someone who "looks like me" can make it as a famous actor, giving him the "confidence" to pursue his dreams.

Moreover, he shared an unforgettable moment and continued, "Rita and I were working and a line was created on the spot for her to say. It was whispered into her ear and she looked up and started crying and said. 'That’s the most beautiful line I’ve ever heard.' Now what? What do you do with that but cry? The whole set was crying."

Vin Diesel further added, "You not only show up for family but you show up for people that make a difference in this world and that just by inviting me here validates my existence. I’m serious.”

"I don't have an Oscar, I don't have an Emmy, I don't have a Golden Globe, I don't have a Tony but I got Rita Moreno,” Diesel went on to add.

Brief about Rita Moreno’s long illustrious career

Rita Moreno was born on December 11, 1931, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, United States. She is an actress, singer, and dancer depicting her sheer versatility as a Hollywood star.

She began her acting career with 1950's So Young, So Bad and starred in the 1961 film West Side Story, for which she won an Academy Award for her iconic performance as Anita.

Moreno achieved her EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status in 1977 after she won an Emmy Award for appearing on The Muppet Show. She won a Grammy Award in 1973 and a Tony Award in 1975 for her scintillating performance in The Ritz (1976).

She is renownedly known for her films The Ring (1952), The Deerslayer (1957), Summer and Smoke (1961), Cry of Battle (1963) and among many others.

