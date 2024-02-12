The Indrani Mukerjea Story Trailer OUT: Chilling details of Sheena Bora case to be unraveled in this docu-series

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and Psychological abuse, which could be triggering for some readers.

Over the past few years, several filmmakers have been trying their hands in the exciting true-crime genre. One of the most upcoming projects, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Hidden Truth is an addition to that. Recently, the makers dropped its trailer on the internet. The show explores the infamous murder case of Sheena Bora.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Hidden Truth trailer is released

Today, on February 12th, the much-awaited official trailer of the true crime documentary series The Indrani Mukerjea Story was released. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the infamous Sheena Bora murder case which will be explored in it.

It features the interview of prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai who covered the case and Indrani Mukerjea herself. Throughout the trailer, we get to see glimpses of the interviews showcased in the series which shed light on the case. Towards the end, Indrani is asked if she killed Sheena. To which she responds and calls it a "stupid question."

Netflix India dropped the trailer on Instagram and its caption read: "Behind closed doors, this family conceals more than just secrets. Dive into the murder case that once sent shockwaves across the nation in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, releasing on 23 February only on Netflix. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, German, Polish Lektor and Spanish (Latam)."

Advertisement

Check out the trailer!

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth will be released on Netflix on February 23, 2024.

About the docu-series

The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, several veteran journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai, and lawyers who talk about the case. Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl direct the series and it will unveil many call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea for the first time. Apart from that, several unseen images of the family will be also reportedly shown.

Last year, Mukerjea published her memoir titled Unbroken: The Untold Story in which she wrote about her early days in Assam, becoming a media baron as well as her arrest over the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

ALSO READ: The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth: Docuseries based on Sheena Bora case to release on THIS date