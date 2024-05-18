Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Hypes Luke Newton Saying Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson Are Jealous Of His 'Illegal Arms'

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, co-stars of Bridgerton, have been developing effortless chemistry over the years, which comes to life on this season's marriage mart. With a soaring score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes Bridgerton season 3 debuted on Netflix on May 16 2024 reaching new highs.

Bridgerton season 3 leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton compliment each other in new video

Recently, a fun interview captures their close friendship where they shower compliments to each other leaving Polin crumbs for Bridgerton fans to giggle about. Nicola reads a comment from a fan who wonders whether Newton has been trained by Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson. Another fan said, "Sir it is illegal to have those arms." The duo burst into laughter when Nicola cracks a pun how Cavill and The Rock are both jealous of his "illegal arms."

In Teen Vogue's most recent Compliment Battle, Coughlan and Newton exchange social media compliments from fans interspersed with laughter and teasing. Newton's arms have become quite the sensation online following the release of their series. Nicola Coughlan compliments him and acknowledges his signature 'puppy dog head tilt' which even his character Colin does sometimes. On the other hand, the Derry Girls sensation enjoys being called "shady Whistledown" and is good at spotting memes often sharing TikToks with Newton. Watch here:

There are also many comments by fans that mention how much they love Newton’s chest hair besides of course thanking them for this detail as it would be expected to feature more prominently in the third season. Their playful interactions and real camaraderie will make their onscreen romance even more attractive.

Bridgerton Season 3 has enchanted viewers through Polin's wonderful chemistry

Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3, one of the most popular releases this summer, is full of more drama, slow-burn romance with a mid-season cliffhanger in a sort of modernized Regency-era setting. This season is based on Julia Quinn's series of book Romancing Mister Bridgerton in which Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are evolving from friends to lovers. Penelope will manages her emotional attachment towards Colin while still being Lady Whistledown who nobody knows.Thus leaving room for suspense in the final four episodes dropping this June.

The new season fully explores the dynamics within the Featherington family and reveal more about Penelope who served a glow up. Colin who returns from his trip has to come to terms with his own emotions as well as meeting society’s expectations. Their story possesses so much emotional depth and intelligent conversations that it can’t fail but catch people’s attention.

Shondaland's Regency extravaganza continues to maintain its signature look with rich costumes, lavish sets and modern music score that includes classical renditions of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, BTS, Billie Eilish and more.

Bridgerton Season 3 blends slow-burn romance, suspense, and high-class intrigues which will certainly keep it being everyone's favorite Netflix hit. And Nicola Coughlan salutes to "anyone who skipped work this week to watch Bridgerton" on Instagram.

