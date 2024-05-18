At a time when film projects are taking years to get announced, a few more years to go on floors, and then a couple more years to finally hit the big screens, Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran stands as an outlier. Just a month after it was announced, the film has even completed the first schedule.

Chiyaan Vikram wraps up the first schedule of Veera Dheera Sooran

The film was formally announced a month ago with a very interesting title teaser video. Since then, the shooting has been moving at a great pace with the film’s lead actor Chiyaan Vikram himself sharing some great stills from the film’s shoot. Now, in great news from the film, the first schedule has been wrapped up.

The Thangalaan actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video from the shooting spot in Alangulam, Chennai. The actor could be seen surrounded by fans on all sides as they cheered and hooted for him. Thanking all his fans, he penned a heartfelt message along with the video. He wrote, “I am a slave to your love forever (heart emoji). 1st schedule pack up. ” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out his post below!

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in his Tamil debut. The film has been written and directed by Chittha fame director S.U. Arun Kumar and produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures.

Ace music director G.V. Prakash Kumar has been roped in to score the music for the film, while the camera work has been tasked to Theni Eashwar. Prasanna GK will essay the role of the film’s editor. CS Balachander has been in charge of the film’s art direction department, responsible for the film’s setting.

From the looks of it, Veera Dheera Sooran promises to be a raw action drama, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in a wild avatar. The involvement of talented actors like SJ Suryah, Dushara, and Suraj Venjaramoodu has certainly raised excitement levels.

Going by the film’s current shooting trajectory, the film could be wrapped up by the end of 2024, with an early release in 2025.

Check out the title teaser video here:

ALSO READ: Veera Dheera Sooran: Makers of Chiyaan Vikram starrer drop new poster; shoot currently progressing in Tenkasi