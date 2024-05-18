Decoding BTS' RM's Right Place, Wrong Person tracklist; know who are feature artists Little Simz and Moses Sumney

Ahead of its release, BTS’ leader RM shared the full tracklist of his album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 17 through an innovative reveal where fans solved a puzzle to discover the songs. The album comprises 11 tracks, including Domodachi feat. Little Simz, Around the World in a Day feat. Moses Sumney and the pre-release track Come Back to Me.

As anticipation continues to rise for the release of RM’s album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming songs and the collaborating artists on the album.

About RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person album’s tracklist

BTS' RM has unveiled the highly-anticipated tracklist for his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The album, set to release on May 24, features a collection of 11 tracks that showcase RM’s unique sensibility and artistic vision. Notable collaborations include British rapper Little Simz on Domodachi (a Japanese term for ‘thank you friend’) and singer Moses Sumney on Around the World in a Day.

The album's tracklist, uncovered through an intriguing puzzle, includes Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Groin, Heaven, LOST!, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and the pre-release single Come Back to Me. The album is described as a collection of alternative genre-based tracks.

Meanwhile, Come Back to Me, the pre-release single, has already made waves with its dreamy, seven-minute-long music video directed by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin. The song features contributions from OHHYUK of HYUKOH, guitarist Kuo from Sunset Rollercoaster, and singer/songwriter JNKYRD, adding depth and variety to RM’s heartfelt lyrics. With such an eclectic mix of styles and collaborators, Right Place, Wrong Person promises to be a standout release in RM's solo career.

Get to know Little Smiz and Moses Sumney, featuring artists on RM’s Right Place Wrong Person

1. Little Smiz

Simbiatu "Simbi" Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, known by her stage name Little Simz, is a British rapper, singer, and actress who has carved a distinctive niche in the music industry. Born on February 23, 1994, in Islington, London, to Nigerian parents, Little Simz emerged as a powerful voice with her independent releases: A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons in 2015, followed by Stillness in Wonderland in 2016, and Grey Area in 2019. The latter also earned her critical acclaim and prestigious awards, including the Mercury Prize and the Ivor Novello Award.

Her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, was released in 2021 and was lauded as the best album of the year by several publications. It won the 2022 Mercury Prize and a BRIT Award for Best New Artist. Subsequently, Little Simz released No Thank You in 2022 and, most recently, her EP Drop 7 in February 2024, showcasing an electronic dance sound. Beyond music, Simz has also made a mark as an actress, notably starring in Netflix's revival drama series Top Boy. Her multifaceted talent and relentless creativity continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

2. Moses Sumney

Moses Sumney, an American singer-songwriter known for his ethereal voice and experimental sound, has captivated audiences with his unique blend of genres. Born in California, Sumney spent part of his childhood in Ghana before returning to the U.S. His musical journey began in Los Angeles, where he self-recorded his debut EP, Mid-City Island, in 2014. This was followed by Lamentations in 2016 and his acclaimed debut album Aromanticism in 2017, which explored themes of love and solitude.

Moses Sumney's second album, Græ, released in 2020, further established his reputation for innovative music, combining elements of soul, R&B, and electronic. He has performed with notable artists such as James Blake and Solange, and his work has been featured in various film and TV soundtracks. Sumney's artistic versatility extends beyond music; he has appeared in films like Creed and created the concert film Blackalachia. His distinctive voice and creative vision continue to push the boundaries of contemporary music.

ALSO READ: Who are the actors featuring in BTS' RM's Come back to me MV? Pachinko star Kim Min Ha and more