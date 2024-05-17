Jo Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun and more join Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Si Eun's upcoming black comedy Knock Off
Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Si Ah and Jo Bo Ah's upcoming black comedy Knock Off will be starring talented actors including Jo Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun and more.
Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Si Ah's much-awaited project Knock Off will be joined by popular actors Jo Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Eui Sung, Kang Mal Geum and Jang Man Sik. They are popular actors and every K-drama lover must have seen them in some series or the other. Here are more details.
Jo Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Eui Sung and more to star in Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's Knock Off
On May 17, it was reported that Jo Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Eui Sung, Kang Mal Geum and Jung Man Sik would be joining the highly anticipated series Knock Off. Jo Woo Jin is known for his roles in Happiness and Goblin. Lee Jung Eun is a globally popular actor known for Parasite. Kim Eui Sung has appeared in W and Taxi Driver. Kang Mal Geum has appeared in hits like Squid Game and Gyeongseong Creature. Jung Man Sik is known for Vagabond and A Bloody Lucky Day.
More about Knock Off
Knock Off is an upcoming black comedy which will be streaming on Disney+. Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Si Ah are reported to take on the main roles. There is much hype surrounding the drama as the star cast known for their brilliant performances comes together for an interesting plot.
The drama is set in 1997 during the IMF crisis and tells the story of a bogus market which sells fake luxury goods. Kim Soo Hyun will take on the role of the leading man of this fake market. Jo Bo Ah will be appearing as Kim Soo Hyun's first love. Kim Si Ah will play a woman who gets involved with Kim Soo Hyun's business.
The project is being directed by Park Hyun Suk who is known for hits like Uncontrolably Fond and Song of the Bandits. Han Jung Hoon had written for the drama who also worked on Song of the Bandits.
