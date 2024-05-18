The Rajkummar Rao-led Srikanth is headed to emerge as a success story as after a stronghold in collections on the 2nd Friday, the business is expected to see a surge of at least 75 percent on the 2nd Saturday. According to early trends, Srikanth is headed to collect in the range of Rs 2.70 to 2.90 crore on the ninth day, taking total collections to Rs 21.80 crore. The final figure can be marginally high too, but we are taking a rather conservative number given the do-or-die match between RCB and CSK.

Srikanth targets lifetime business of Rs 40 crore in India

The trend of Rajkummar Rao led Srikanth is encouraging and the film will be hitting the Rs 25 crore mark at the end of the second weekend, giving itself a shot at a lifetime number in the north of Rs 40 crore. Srikanth is the 8th success story of the year and this is a heartening sign, as everyone in the media and industry is busy bringing the negatives to the forefront rather than celebrating the mid-size successes, which had gone missing in the early phase of the post-COVID world.

The other successful films of 2024 include Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Laapata Ladies, Shaitaan, Madgaon Express, and Crew. In the first 5 months of the year, 2024 has seen the release of 8 successful films, as compared to 3 in 2023 – Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Kerala Story. The year is actually faring better than last year, but there is a skewed negative perception around the performance of the Hindi Film Industry, which sadly the industry has also started believing in.

Hindi Film Industry sees good results in 2024 so far

It’s the industry attitude of belief in the narrative of constant failure that has taken the shape of reality in OTT sector, which is primarily functioning based on general sentiments rather than facts. The only real failures of the year so far are Yodha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Maidaan. Of course, the lion has tasted blood with big 500 crore blockbusters, but not all films are meant to clock those results and the mid-sized films resulting in profit for producers is more than enough to paint a positive picture. The margin of profits has gone down for the mid-sized films but yet, they are managing to get some footfalls.

There are issues in the industry, primarily the acting fees and entourage cost, which need to come down as that will make filmmaking more feasible for the producers, but to blame the audience for the failure of certain films is just an excuse in today’s market. Good films are finding their audience in the long run, and the failures are happening only and only due to outright rejection of content from the audience.

The media believes most of the films are worth a watch, but the audience is smarter than what the producers and media think in today’s time and age. The audience is exactly consuming the content that they wish to and they are making up their mind on seeing the trailer. As they say, the first impression is the last impression and Srikanth created that with the trailer, leading to footfalls in cinema halls.

