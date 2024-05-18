Bhumi Pednekar turns savior for animals and birds in this heat; starts initiative to install water bowls in Mumbai

It is that time of the year again when the soaring temperatures are just killing us all. It is getting difficult for us humans to sustain the heat, let alone the animals and birds. Well, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has come to the rescue of these animals.

Bhumi, who has left us all mesmerized with her brilliant performances on the silver screen, is also a passionate advocate for the environment and animal welfare. She also started a foundation last year, The Bhumi Foundation, a non-profit advocacy platform that operates nationally to tackle issues related to the environment. And now she is all geared up to start a new project to provide relief to animals in this heat.

Bhumi Pednekar embarks on a journey to provide relief to animals from heat

It is reported that Bhumi Pednekar is now embarking on a new noble project to provide relief to animals from the sweltering summer heat! Bhumi is concerned about how birds and animals are finding it difficult to cope with the ongoing summer. She is also worried about how often they struggle to gain access to water and suffer from heatstroke, dehydration, and fever, often causing extensive damage to brain cells and vital organs, leading to seizures, comas, and even death.

Through The Bhumi Foundation, Bhumi plans on installing scores of water bowls in Mumbai to aid animals in need. These bowls will serve as essential sources of hydration for birds and animals struggling to find water and can also be a place where they can cool off!

Bhumi says, “While we can voice our discomfort during the heat, innocent creatures suffer in silence. I feel it's important that we understand their plight and take care of the animals and birds around us. Regular access to clean water prevents dehydration, reducing the risk of strokes and other health issues. This simple provision supports their well-being in challenging environments.”

Bhumi Pednekar along with her team, will place water bowls across the city

Bhumi has started this initiative with a wish to urge everyone to add water bowls in their societies or neighborhoods. Bhumi adds, “It is important that each one of us take responsibility for providing aid to the birds and strays in our areas. If, cumulatively, we all add water bowls in our societies and neighborhoods – it will go a long way to help them. It can be a simple DIY container outside your balcony or society gate for birds and animals to get access to them.”

Bhumi, along with her team and some volunteers, will be placing water bowls in her area and will organize volunteers to do so across the city.

