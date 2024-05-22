Uncle Samsik star Byun Yo Han likely to lead new drama Reborn by She Would Never Know director; Report

Byun Yo Han, acclaimed for his roles in Uncle Samsik, is reportedly in talks to lead a new drama titled Reborn. Directed by Lee Dong Yoon, known for hits like The Greatest Love and Fated to Love You, the series delves into ancient Korean mythology, centering around Hwanin, the ruler of the Heavens.

Byun Yo Han likely to play detective in Reborn

On May 22, reports surfaced indicating that acclaimed actor Byun Yo Han, currently being seen in Uncle Samsik, is in talks to headline the upcoming drama Reborn. His agency, TEAMHOPE, confirmed the news, stating that Byun Yo Han is positively considering the offer.

Reborn promises a captivating narrative, delving into ancient Korean mythology with a fresh perspective. The storyline revolves around Hwanin, the ruler of the Heavens, known for his remarkable ability to recall past lives. Byun Yo Han has been approached for the role of Baek Beom, a detective gifted with the unique talent to glimpse into the past lives of individuals.

The series will be directed by Lee Dong Yoon, recognized for his previous works including The Greatest Love, Feast of the Gods, and She Would Never Know. With such an experienced director at the helm, coupled with the potential casting of Byun Yo Han, anticipation is already building among drama enthusiasts for what promises to be an intriguing and captivating production. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Get to know about renowned South Korean actor Byun Yo Han

Byun Yo Han, born on April 29, 1986, has established himself as a prominent figure in South Korean cinema and television. With a career spanning over a decade, he has garnered widespread acclaim for his versatile acting skills and compelling performances.

Rising to prominence with his breakout role in the acclaimed workplace drama Misaeng: Incomplete Life in 2014, Byun Yo Han quickly became recognized for his talent and versatility. He further solidified his position in the industry with leading roles in projects like Six Flying Dragons and the blockbuster drama Mr. Sunshine in 2018, which achieved immense popularity and critical acclaim.

Beyond television, Byun Yo Han has made notable appearances in films such as Socialphobia and The Book of Fish, showcasing his ability to portray diverse characters across various genres. His stellar performance in Hansan: Rising Dragon earned him widespread acclaim and multiple awards, further cementing his status as a powerhouse actor in the Korean entertainment industry.

Continuously evolving and expanding his repertoire, Byun Yo Han remains a highly respected and sought-after talent, captivating audiences with his compelling portrayals and leaving a lasting impact on the Korean entertainment landscape.

ALSO READ: 7 underrated Korean movies that deserve more hype; Mother, Decibel, Secret Zoo, more