V's FRI(END)S music video: TXT, IU, NewJeans, TWS, Lee Jin Wook, more react to BTS member's latest release; WATCH

The release of V's latest music video, FRI(END)S, has sparked a wave of reactions from various artists and fans alike. From fellow TXT members to renowned figures like IU and Lee Jin Wook, the response to BTS member V's newest creation has been eagerly anticipated. Here's what these personalities shared their thoughts and insights on V's captivating new release.

BTS member V's latest music video for "FRI(END)S" has garnered widespread attention and elicited a range of reactions from various personalities in the entertainment industry. Notably, TXT, IU, NewJeans, TWS, Lee Jin Wook, and Kim Eana all shared their thoughts on the captivating visual story.

TXT members expressed their initial reactions with curiosity and amusement as they watched the video unfold. Observing V's character navigate a world filled with couples, they noted his loneliness juxtaposed against the vibrant scenes of romance, ultimately feeling relieved at the twist ending.

Similarly, IU resonated with the song's themes and the portrayal of love and loneliness, praising V's unique voice and the song's ability to evoke different emotions. NewJeans, known for their candid reactions, humorously commented on the storyline and V's expressions throughout the video, reflecting on the deeper meanings behind the imagery.

TWS and actor Lee Jin Wook also weighed in, appreciating the video's cinematography and storytelling techniques. They highlighted the impact of the twist ending and speculated on its interpretation, emphasizing the complexity and depth of the narrative.

Meanwhile, lyricist Kim Eana analyzed the song's lyrics and music, noting the emotional resonance and V's ability to convey contrasting feelings within the same piece. She expressed intrigue over the video's ending, indicating a desire for further exploration and understanding.

Overall, the reactions to V's FRI(END)S music video underscore its compelling storytelling and emotional depth, leaving audiences intrigued and eager for more insights into its intricate narrative.

More details about BTS' V's latest release FRI(END)S

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again enchanted fans with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, released on March 15, 2024. The song, accompanied by a captivating music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear, showcases V's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Breaking records by reaching #1 on iTunes in multiple countries, FRI(END)S highlights V's global popularity and artistic prowess.

Departing from conventional K-pop music video settings, V's production embraces diversity by portraying a variety of relationships, including LGBTQIA+ couples. This inclusivity resonated deeply with fans, demonstrating V's commitment to representation and acceptance. In a conservative landscape, V's allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community stands out, sending a powerful message of love and inclusion through his music.

