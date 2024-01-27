WATCH: JYP's global girl group VCHA debuts with confident MV, aiming to be Girls of the Year

VCHA, JYP Entertainment's latest global girl group, has signaled the start of their era with the release of their debut single, Girls of the Year. The title track confidently asserts the group's ambition to dominate the global music scene, while the single album, featuring the b-side track XO Call Me, offers a glimpse into the diverse musical prowess of VCHA.

JYP Entertainment's latest addition to the K-pop scene, VCHA, has officially marked its highly-anticipated debut on January 26 at 2 p.m. KST. The debut single, "Girls of the Year," accompanied by a corresponding music video, introduces the global audience to the talents of this new girl group.

Girls of the Year is a captivating track that showcases the diverse vocal talents of the VCHA members, complemented by the creative input of renowned producers Marcus Anderson, Lauren Aquilina, and Chloe Latimer. The song not only serves as the group's introduction to the music industry but also sets the tone for their artistic direction.

The release of the debut single and music video is a significant moment for VCHA, as it signals the beginning of their musical journey under the banner of JYP Entertainment. With the combined efforts of the members and the collaboration with esteemed producers, VCHA aims to leave a lasting impression on the global music scene.

More details about VCHA

VCHA, a global girl group based in South Korea and formed through the reality competition show A2K, is a collaborative project by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The group comprises six members: Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee. The name VCHA is derived from the Korean word Bichwo, translating to "to shine the light," symbolizing the group's mission to illuminate and inspire fans worldwide.

A2K, a 2023 American reality competition show, aimed to create the first American girl group using the K-pop system for a global audience. VCHA's pre-debut single album, SeVit (New Light), was released on September 22, 2023, featuring the lead single Y.O.Universe. Their second pre-debut single, Ready for the World, dropped on December 1, 2023. The group officially debuted with the single Girls of the Year on January 26, 2024, and they were announced as the opening act for five shows of TWICE's Ready to Be World Tour in January 2024. Lexi serves as the group's leader.

