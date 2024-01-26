Happy Moonbin Day: Moments of Eighteen to The Mermaid Prince; reminiscing late ASTRO member's inspiring journey

Moonbin, an eternal presence in the hearts of fans, would have turned 26 today. On his first birthday since his passing, we celebrate his inspiring journey. Joining the tribute, friends like SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and DK, and VIVIZ Umji and SinB, alongside ASTRO members, shared heartfelt messages, creating a poignant memorial for the beloved artist.

Moonbin’s first birthday since his passing

Moonbin, born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea, was a multifaceted talent known for his prominent roles in the entertainment industry. From his early days as a child model and ulzzang, Moonbin's journey evolved seamlessly into acting and music. In 2009, Moonbin made his acting debut in the K-drama Boys Over Flowers, portraying the younger version of Kim Bum's character

Joining Fantagio as a trainee in his fifth grade, Moonbin's dedication to his craft led him to be part of the iTeen project. Before ASTRO's official debut, he showcased his acting skills in the web drama To Be Continued. In 2016, Moonbin became a pivotal member of ASTRO, contributing to their debut EP Spring Up.

Beyond group activities, Moonbin embarked on solo endeavors, participating in various TV shows like The Ultimate Watchlist of Latest Trends and Moments of Eighteen, showcasing his acting prowess. Health concerns briefly interrupted his journey, but he returned stronger, even venturing into hosting Show Champion and starring in the web drama The Mermaid Prince.

Moonbin's versatility extended to fashion modeling, sub-unit activities with ASTRO's Sanha, and being selected as Neikidnis' first muse in 2021. His commitment to Fantagio was reaffirmed with a contract renewal in December 2022.

Tragically, Moonbin's promising journey was cut short on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25. The news of his passing shocked the K-pop community, leading to an outpouring of grief. Despite the somber circumstances, Moonbin's contributions to the entertainment industry and the warmth of his artistry continue to be remembered and cherished by fans worldwide.

A walkthrough of Moonbin’s inspiring journey

1. Pre-debut days

Moonbin's journey in the entertainment industry commenced in 2004 when, under his mother's influence, he debuted as a child model and ulzzang. His earliest known appearance was in 2006, portraying a mini U-Know Yunho in TVXQ's music video for Balloons. The year 2009 marked his introduction to acting with a role in the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers, where he compellingly played the younger version of Kim Bum's character.

Transitioning to the world of idol training, Moonbin began his stint with Fantagio as a fifth-grade trainee, later becoming a full-fledged trainee during his middle school years. Actively participating in Fantagio's iTeen project, he was introduced through the Fantagio iTeen Photo Test Cut. Before the official debut with ASTRO, Moonbin and his fellow group members showcased their acting skills in the web drama To Be Continued, building anticipation for their future endeavors.

2. Debut with ASTRO

Moonbin officially debuted as part of the six-member boy group ASTRO on February 23, 2016, making a significant impact on the K-pop scene. Their debut extended play, Spring Up, released the same year, featured five songs, with the lead single Hide & Seek showcasing the group's vibrant energy and talent.

As a member of ASTRO, Moonbin contributed significantly to the group's success, participating in various albums and projects. Notably, his involvement in the Blue Flame EP faced a temporary hiatus in November 2019 due to health reasons. However, he made a triumphant return in February 2020, rejoining the group in a V Live broadcast with other ASTRO members.

3. Solo projects and sub-unit with Sanha

Beyond group activities, Moonbin engaged in collaborations and solo projects. Teaming up with Weki Meki's Ji Su Yeon for Language Test in 2018 showcased his versatility. In 2022, he ventured into solo work with Let's Go Ride, featured in the album Drive to the Starry Road. Moonbin's solo efforts continued with Desire in 2023, released under the album Incense.

In terms of songwriting, Moonbin showcased his lyrical talents with various credits. Notable contributions include You & Me (Thanks Aroha) and Merry-Go-Round for ASTRO, along with Madness and Desire for the Moonbin & Sanha sub-unit and himself, respectively. Moonbin's multifaceted contributions have solidified his place not only as an integral part of Astro but also as an artist capable of making a mark beyond group activities.

4. Moonbin as an actor

Moonbin debuted in 2009 with Boys Over Flowers, marking his acting journey. In 2019, he shone in Moment of Eighteen, earning recognition. His web series venture started in 2015 with To be Continued, leading to cameos in series like Idol Fever and Soul Plate. Moonbin's impactful lead roles in the web drama The Mermaid Prince and its sequel highlighted his narrative prowess.

5. Moonbin beyond a singer-actor

Beginning as a child model and ulzzang in 2004, Moonbin's early exposure to the industry laid the foundation for his journey. In 2006, he made his presence known in TVXQ's music video for Balloons, portraying a mini U Know Yunho.

Moonbin showcased his flair for hosting by joining the cast of The Ultimate Watchlist of Latest Trends in 2018, participating in the show's first two seasons. His hosting abilities continued to shine as he became one of the hosts of the South Korean music show Show Champion, sharing this role with bandmate Yoon Sanha and Verivery's Kangmin.

Beyond music and hosting, Moonbin delved into the world of fashion, earning recognition as a fashion model for the brand Nerdy Cafe in September 2020. This further demonstrated his influence and appeal in the fashion industry.

Venturing into the culinary world, Moonbin embraced eco-friendly cooking as he became part of the program Food Avengers, showcasing yet another dimension of his skills and interests. In 2021, Moonbin's influence in the fashion realm expanded as he was selected as the first muse for Neikidnis, a testament to his impact on the fashion scene.

