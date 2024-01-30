Wedding Impossible Teaser OUT: Moon Sang Min vows to thwart Jeon Jong Seo's marriage plans; WATCH

tvN's Wedding Impossible unveils a tantalizing teaser, showcasing the intense clash between Na Ah Jung, determined to embark on a fake marriage, and Lee Ji Han, fervently opposing his brother's union. The highly anticipated series is scheduled to premiere on February 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo in Wedding Impossible

tvN's upcoming drama Wedding Impossible has dropped an enticing teaser, offering a glimpse into the riveting storyline. Protagonist Na Ah Jung (Jeon Jong Seo), an aspiring actress, strategically opts for a fake marriage with her male friend to secure a coveted lead role. However, her ambitious move faces resistance from her future brother-in-law, Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min), who vehemently opposes his older brother's impending marriage.

The teaser unfolds a fierce battle between Na Ah Jung, eager to tie the knot, and Lee Ji Han, determined to thwart the wedding plans. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Na Ah Jung agrees to marry Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan), a potential successor to LJ Group. This sparks Lee Ji Han's mission to intervene, fearing the marriage could jeopardize his ambitions for his older brother's inheritance.

Watch the teaser for Wedding Impossible here;

With contrasting goals intensifying the conflict, Na Ah Jung aptly describes the unfolding drama as "An impossible mission." The promising plot sets the stage for a series filled with comedic twists, romantic entanglements, and familial struggles. Wedding Impossible is set to premiere on February 26, promising an entertaining blend of love and chaos. As the characters embark on this rollercoaster journey, viewers can expect a delightful exploration of the complexities surrounding marriage and familial aspirations.

More details about upcoming drama Wedding Impossible

Wedding Impossible, a highly anticipated South Korean television series set to premiere on February 26, 2024, on tvN, promises a compelling romantic drama. Based on the webtoon by Song Jung Won and Lee Chung, the storyline revolves around the intersection of conflicting desires and familial opposition to a proposed marriage.

The plot takes an intriguing turn when wealthy heir Lee Do Han suggests a sham marriage to the relatively unknown actress Na Ah Jung, played by Jeon Jong Seo. Despite Do Han's homosexuality, Na Ah Jung seizes the opportunity, leading to complications as Do Han's ambitious younger brother, Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min), intervenes to thwart the fictitious relationship.

The main cast, including Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung, add depth to the narrative, promising a series filled with love, ambition, and comedic twists. As the characters navigate through the complexities of this unconventional marriage, Wedding Impossible is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance and family dynamics.

