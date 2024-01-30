BTS' decade old song Danger claims top spot on World Digital Song Sales Chart amid members' military enlistment

Despite BTS members' military enlistment, their decade-old track 'Danger' claims #1 on World Digital Song Sales Chart. Amidst hiatus, strategic solo releases and chart resurgences keep ARMYs engaged, showcasing BTS's unwavering impact and dedication to fans.

BTS’ Danger dominates World Digital Song Sales Chart after a decade

Despite BTS members' military enlistment, their decade-old track Danger surged to the top spot on the World Digital Song Sales Chart, showcasing the group's enduring global influence.

Earlier, BTS classics like Spring Day resurged, topping the World Digital Song Sales and iTunes charts. Other hits like Outro: Tear and No More Dream further emphasized the timeless resonance of their music, showcasing the enduring bond with ARMYs. BTS' brief inactivity also witnessed the release of their 8-part documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, providing an intimate look into their lives.

Despite serving mandatory military enlistments, BTS' influence remains robust, with exciting plans unveiled for individual projects during their absence. The anticipation is notably high for Jin's solo debut scheduled upon his return in June 2024, while reports hint at additional solo releases from two other members.

Financial analysts predict minimal impact on BTS's record division during the hiatus, attributing it to strategic planning and pre-planned releases, possibly including solo albums. This approach aligns with the group's commitment to maintaining a strong connection with fans even during periods of individual enlistments.

Advertisement

BTS’ military journeys until now

Marking a significant achievement, BTS' RM and V graduated from military training on January 16, distinguishing themselves as elite trainees at the Nonsan Training Center. Subsequently, on January 17, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. Following this, V embarked on Special Duty Team training, while Jimin and Jungkook reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

Notable return dates include Jin in June and J-Hope in October 2024. SUGA has taken on the role of a social worker. BTS envisions a collective return in 2025, symbolizing a transformative phase for the globally acclaimed septet. As each member fulfills their military service, fans eagerly await the eventual reunion of the group, anticipating the commencement of the next captivating chapter in BTS' illustrious journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Trying to leave a lot for ARMYs': BTS' V opens up on shooting Love wins all with IU ahead of military enlistment