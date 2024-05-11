Chad Michael Murray Opens Up About Returning To CInderella Story And Freaky Friday 2

Chad Michael Murray wears many hats. He is an impeccable actor, writer, and former model. He is best known for his role as Lucas Scott in the teen drama series One Tree Hill. The dynamic actor is also known for his role in Freaky Fridays. The highly acclaimed actor played the role of Jake in the fan-favorite series. It's been more than a month since Freaky Friday 2 was announced, and Chad Michael Murray is now discussing a possible return to the film. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murray expressed excitement about the potential. By the looks of this, his wish may have been realized considering that his co-stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, are likely to return. Murray intends to reprise his role as Jake and anticipates receiving a call from director Waters. He also expresses his thoughts on the Cinderella story.

ALSO READ: From Chad Michael Murray To Grant Hughes; Sophia Bush's Dating History Explored As She Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris

Chad Michael Murray opens up about returning to Freaky Friday 2 and Cinderella Story

The Freaky Friday star, Chad Michael Murray, is not only looking forward to reprising his role as Jake but is also excited to see the picture even if he does not return. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he opened up about wanting to return to Freaky Friday 2. He also hinted at a potential sequel to another of his 2000s films, A Cinderella Story, in response to his daughter's interest in his character as Austin Ames.

He said, "It's been awesome, and now my daughter saw A Cinderella Story, and so that was a really interesting and fun moment. She looked at me, and she said, 'You need to make another one of those, Daddy.'"

The actor has had a lengthy liking for the teen rom-com and even pitched a draft idea for a potential sequel. He also stated that he would gladly return to his role alongside co-star Hilary Duff. Given Murray's excitement, he is not optimistic. He continued, "I think, as we know, situations don't always work out, so it appears they went in separate directions, and we brought them back now, post-splits from their significant others, into a new Cinderella story."

Speaking of reprising his Freaky Friday character, he said, "How great would that be? To bring Jake back? It was a huge part of my life. I mean, one of the big reasons for doing Mother of the Bride was when Mark called, and I got to speak with him, and I said, 'Mark, we're going to get the band back together. Let's go."

Meanwhile, no release date for Freaky Friday 2 has been set, but the 2003 picture is available for streaming on Disney+ in the United States.

Chad Michael Murray recently revealed he chooses his roles keeping his kids in mind

Chad Michael Murray established himself as an early 2000s dreamboat with appearances in A Cinderella Story, One Tree Hill, Freaky Friday, and others. As a father of three, the actor says his children are one of his top priorities when considering new assignments.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mother of the Bride star spoke with Numéro Netherlands before the Netflix film's debut. He discussed his decades-long career, upcoming projects, and his commitment to his family. He said, “I would say a lot of material, especially over the past five to eight years since my son was born. I chose it because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing."

Murray then continued and said he doesn’t want any of his kids to go to school as freshmen in high school with their father's butt posted all over their lockers. He said it was not fair to them, and keeping that in mind, he took on the next role.

Meanwhile, Chad Michael Murray’s new movie, The Mother of the Bride, was released on Netflix yesterday, May 9, 2024.

