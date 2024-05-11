'Felt Very Protective Of The Baby': Source Reveals How Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Kept Pregnancy Secret For 6 Months

The internet broke this week after pop megastar Justin Bieber officially announced wife Hailey Bieber's pregnancy via an Instagram post.

Thursday, May 9 marked the Biebers’ official revelation of their happiness through a heartfelt video on their Instagram. The post captured moments of their wedding vow renewal and revealed Hailey Bieber's baby bump. However, People reports that the couple has not been in any rush to make it known that they were expecting a baby.

Justin and Hailey Bieber kept pregnancy a secret feeling protective of the baby

According to the source, Mrs. Bieber has been pregnant for over 6 months. This turned out to be one of their best-kept secrets. Initially, they only revealed this to immediate family and friends, underlining the significance of maintaining confidentiality until they decide to go public by themselves.

"They have both been very emotional about it," the news outlet reports. "They feel so blessed. They've also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out."

It should be noted that Hailey did not go for the Met Gala 2024 but she attended Coachella alongside Justin who wore laidback clothes as they enjoyed being in a music festival atmosphere together with other people.

In particular, the Rhode founder definitely had comfy outfits on like a bulky leather jacket over a subtle black t-shirt matched with unique green light-emitting nails during Ice Spice’s performance. For Lana Del Rey's main act, she wore casual attire consisting of a black zip-up hoodie and trendy tortoise shell glasses.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are not getting divorced as the model debunks rumors

The Biebers are still happy and very much together but fans have been worried because there has been much speculation over whether or not they are having problems in their relationship recently.

While lots of people think that these rumors are true, Hailey herself took to social media and called out all the false stories about divorce cautioning her followers against believing anything without evidence behind it.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it," Hailey Bieber added to her Instagram story.

