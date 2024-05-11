Here Are All The Changes Taylor Swift Made To Include In Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is back on tour. After a month hiatus, the phenomenal pop sensation is back on stage to astonish the fans. She kicked off her European leg of the tour in Paris last night. The Love Story hitmaker has a lot going on at the moment. With her extensive Eras Tour going on, Swift also managed to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last month.

Since the album’s release, fans have been constantly coming up with theories that she is going to include her new album on the magnanimous 3-hour plus show. Much to fans' surprise, Taylor Swift did grant fans wishes and included The Tortured Poets Department on the set list last night. Her Paris show was filled with surprises and new changes, which left fans mesmerized. Here are all the changes Taylor Swift made to her Eras Tour as she added The Tortured Poets Department to her record-breaking tour:

All the changes Taylor Swift made in her Eras Tour to include TTPD

Taylor Swift made some significant changes to her Eras Tour last night on May 9, 2024, in Paris. Swift hinted at changes to the tour in late April when she tweeted a behind-the-scenes peek of her rehearsal. Which appeared to involve new clothes, microphones, and performances. In early May, her dancers shared a video of themselves dancing to her new song So Long, London, fueling rumors even further.

In addition to adding The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist, Swift made several other significant modifications to the Eras Tour, such as new clothes and performances. Here are all the changes Swift made to her Eras Tour:

Taylor Swift added The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist

One of the most noteworthy changes is that Swift has added songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Following the 1989 set, Swift walks on stage in a white dress wearing a clock necklace very similar to her 2024 Grammys look. During her TTPD act, she performs several songs from the 31-track album. Swift performed But Daddy, I Love Him, So High School, Down Bad, Fortnight, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me, and The Smallest Man Ever Lived.

She ended the TTPD set with a stunning rendition of I Can Do It with a Broken Heart. Which featured numerous visual references to the film's golden age, possibly a nod to Clara Bow? Swift's name was on a marquee, and dancers were wearing hats and holding canes.

Taylor Swift included The Tortured Poets Department in the intro

Taylor Swift foreshadowed the inclusion of the Tortured Poets Department at the start of the event. Swift added a video of herself performing the title tune, The Tortured Poets Department, to the introduction. Which has her identifying all of her album titles. Fans also remarked that she included the verse "What if I told you I'm back?" from the song The Alchemy.

Taylor Swift removed many songs from the original setlist

Swift removed a couple of songs from her initial setlist to accommodate songs from her new album. Some of the more prominent selections that have been removed are The Archer, which previously concluded the Lover era. The latest addition to Speak Now, Long Live, has also been removed. A series of songs from Folklore and Evermore have been removed, including The Last Great American Dynasty and Tolerate It.

Taylor Swift changed the order of the eras

Swift also rearranged some of the eras. Previously, the folklore era was followed by the release of her album Red. But in Paris, she altered things by performing Speak Now immediately after her performance of Red's final song, All Too Well. Another significant alteration is that folklore and Evermore are now integrated into a single set.

As she sat at the keyboard to sing Champagne Problems, Swift stated that she always envisioned the two albums as one album or sister albums. Folklore symbolizes spring or summer, and Evermore represents fall or winter. She said during her speech for Champagne Problems, “On the Eras Tour, we have now reunited the sisters and combined them into one chapter. The Love Story hitmaker then joked that fans can refer to the new period as "Folkmore" or "Everlore."

Taylor Swift debuted new costumes

During her gig in Paris, the singer introduced numerous new costumes. She began her Lover performance by wearing a bright orange bodysuit with matching heels and a blazer. The singer wore the blazer during her performance of the song The Man. As she entered her fearless era, she revealed a silver and black fringe dress. Her new dress for Fearless is much more reminiscent of the one she wore during her original Fearless Tour in 2009. She even wore a new gown for her Speak Now performance.

Coming to the Red Era, Swift debuted new outfits with minor changes. During her performance for 22, she also wore a new shirt that read, "This is not Taylor's Version.” Her Folklore era also contained a new yellow Alberta Ferretti dress, giving a nod to combining Folklore and Evermore. While her 1989 set also included a pink and green two-piece that reminded fans of the OG 1989 costume she wore on tour back when the album was initially released, The outfit also contained pink and green shoes. Meanwhile, her reputation attire remained the same: A Roberto Cavalli catsuit that she has worn throughout the tour.

Taylor Swift also included new visuals

Additionally, various additional graphics appeared on the screen as Swift switched from one set to the next. The Speak Now set now features what looks to be a flower budding before two of Swift's backup dancers arrive on stage for an intimate performance. Following her Reputation set, the screen now depicts a black snake slithering into the woods, seamlessly moving to her Folklore and Evermore eras.

How did fans react to Taylor Swift’s improvised Eras Tour?

After a slew of changes, Taylor Swift left fans stunned and astonished with her new and improvised Eras Tour. Her show in Paris almost felt like a new concert, and it was a delight to fans all around the globe. Many fans took to social media to share what they felt about the tour and The Tortured Poets Department's inclusion. Here are a few fan reactions:

One fan shared a video from The Tortured Poets Department set and wrote on X: “The TTPD set is the best set on the eras tour; I literally don't make the rules like it just is.” Another fan wrote, “from wanting to meet her during the eras tour to having a song dedicated to you at the eras tour.”

Some fans were upset after some of their favorite songs were eliminated from the new set list and wrote, “Rip to the best performance of the eras tour, ‘tolerate it’, March 17, 2023–March 9, 2024. Another fan attached a video of Swift playing Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me and wrote, “Best performance of the entire eras tour, and if someone disagrees, I’m blocking.”

Another fan shared a still from the TTPD setlist and wrote, “The craziest thing about the TTPD set to me is that the whole set looks like a big award show performance; it's so intense, complex, and cinematographic, and to think she's going to do this every day from now... the people who's attending this new "era" of the eras tour are so lucky.” While another fan couldn’t help but appreciate how Swift’s new costumes were lauding the original album tours. The fan shared a collage of Swift from earlier album tours and wrote, “The way she managed to make the Eras Tour more nostalgic with new versions of these outfits has me so 😭😭😭.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released on April 19, 2024, with 31 tracks.

