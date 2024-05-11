BUZZ IS: What’s happening with Chandu Champion, Baby John, Sarfira, and Raid 2?

There is a lull at the Box Office during the summer 2024 period as the producers are looking to bring their respective releases post the IPL and Election Period. The summer heat will slowly start to catch on in the Hindi Film Industry from June 14 with the release of Kartik Aaryan-led Chandu Champion. While the campaign of this Sajid Nadiadwala production directed by Kabir Khan is yet to start, we hear that the makers are gearing up to launch the theatrical trailer later this week, kicking off the 4-week marketing campaign.

Baby John Team Gear Up To Make A Heated Announcement

With a clear run and hunger for consumption of feature films on the big screen, a reasonably good trailer should work in favor of Chandu Champion to create some momentum leading to its release on June 14. While the Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamika Gabbi starrer Baby John was gearing up for a release on May 31, the makers have postponed the film by a couple of months. We hear that the release date announcement of the Murad Khetani, Atlee, and Jio Studios production will be made shortly with a new asset, which will also kick off the awareness campaign. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Akshay Kumar returns with Sarfira on July 12, and this Sudha Kongara directorial has gotten a unanimous positive response from the ones who have seen it at the test screenings conducted in the last few weeks. The campaign of this biopic kicks off in June, and the makers have assets ranging from a teaser to songs and a trailer, leading to the release in July.

Advertisement

A change in release date is likely for Raid 2

Last but not least is the Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2. While 95 percent of the shoot is wrapped up, approx. 10 days of shoot remains, which the team intends to shoot by July. While a November 15 release date is already announced, we hear it’s likely to move once Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios lock Diwali 2024 for the arrival of Singham Again. Buzz is, that Kumar Mangat and co. might pre-pone the release, as Rajkumar Gupta is presently editing and getting the final print ready by the end of July.

Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the aforementioned feature films!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana sign on for Border 2; JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar’s film to release on January 23, 2026