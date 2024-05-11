Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Day 1 Box Office: Sci-Fi drama takes a low start in India; Netts Rs 3 crores

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan among others, took a low start at the Indian box office as the movie netted around Rs 3 crores. The numbers in the Hindi markets were even lower but the South Indian circuits propelled the movie to a Rs 3 crore number. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes will look to grow big on Saturday and Sunday, and pack a weekend of around Rs 13-14 crores if advance bookings are anything to go by.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Took An Opening Of Rs 3 Crores In India

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes will emerge the highest grossing movie of the franchise by the end of the weekend but the point to note here is that the last Planet Of The Apes fllm released 7 years back and the average ticket prices were less than half of what they are now. Regardless, collecting around Rs 30 crores, if not more, would mean a similar kind of a performance as the last Planet Of The Apes film; A decent performance.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Is The Most Preferred Movie In India For The Weekend

Planet Of The Apes has not been that big a franchise in India, so it is not reasonable to expect it to open like Godzilla and Kong films. However, analysis of a film is made on the basis of budget and Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is among the higher-budgeted franchise films to release in India. The good news from India is that Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has managed to emerge as the most preferred movie choice for the weekend, ahead of its release rival Srikanth, which opened to collections of around Rs 2.25 crores.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 3 crores Total Rs 3 crore nett at the box office on day 1

Watch the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Does Much Better In The Domestic Market

Things are much rosier for Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes in the domestic market. The film took a good start and is heading towards an opening weekend of over 50 million dollars. It will most likely match the numbers put up by the last Planet Of The Apes film. If the numbers of other Planet Of The Apes films are adjusted for inflation, the collections of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes may not look as impressive but a lot has changed at the box office in the last few years and for the franchise to still have significant interest among cinemagoers is a result that makers will happily accept.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes needs to gross around 400 million dollars worldwide for a theatrical breakeven and at the moment, it seems like it can get there. The movie obviously will make a good chunk of money from home rentals, satellite rights, digital rights and also merchandising.

You can watch Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes at a theatre near you.

