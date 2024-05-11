Priyanka Chopra showers love on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi; says ‘I remember how…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been garnering praise for his recently released web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He has given us some of the best films in the past and never fails to weave magic on the screen.

Many Bollywood actors have showered love on the web show that features a stellar ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and more. And now, Priyanka Chopra, one of Bhansali’s actresses, has reviewed the show.

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a poster of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The poster features all the ladies of the show, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Singa, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, “I remember how much you wanted to make this.” She further wrote congratulations and tagged all the actresses.

Check out the post:

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. In Bajirao Mastani, the actress played the role of Kashi and in Ram Leela, she had a dance number that left everyone gasping with her sexy performance.

Apart from this, PeeCee’s Mary Kom was also produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

About Heeramandi

Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

The actress recently wrapped up her film Heads of State. After this, Priyanka Chopra is now looking forward to shooting for The Bluff. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in her lineup. Talking about her Bollywood venture, she was in talks to be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

