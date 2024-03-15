Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's pictures from Hawaii spark dating rumors; their agencies swiftly deny speculations

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol sparked dating rumors after a netizen spotted them traveling together in Hawaii. Since they've also been cast in the same project recently, speculation about their relationship has been the talk of the town. Now, both parties have addressed the speculations.

Both of them have officially denied dating each other.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol caught up in dating rumors; agencies respond

On March 15, speculation about the romantic relationship between the two actors started circulating online, prompted by a post from an individual who alleged to have witnessed Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol enjoying a vacation together at a hotel swimming pool in Hawaii. Subsequently, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency issued an official response addressing the dating rumors connecting him to Han So Hee.

C-JeS Studios, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, responded to the reports by confirming that the actor was indeed in Hawaii for photography work. They emphasized that it was his personal vacation and urged fans to respect his privacy. Additionally, they stated that they wouldn't address every instance of the actor's personal life in the future and requested understanding from fans.

Later in the day, Han So Hee's agency also refuted the rumors of her romantic involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol. They clarified that Han So Hee and the Reply 1988 actor are not dating. Additionally, the actress' agency stated that Han So Hee went on vacation to Hawaii with close friends. When pressed for more details by the news outlet Edaily, Han So Hee's agency responded simply, stating that because it's her personal life, they request understanding from fans.

Meanwhile, both Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are reportedly in discussions to star in director Han Jae Rim’s upcoming adaptation of the webtoon Delusion.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are in talks to star in Delusion’s adaptation

On March 6, reports emerged stating that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are set to star in director Han Jae Rim’s adaptation of the webtoon Delusion. In response to the reports, Han So Hee’s agency stated that it is one of the projects she has been offered and is currently considering. Similarly, Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, confirmed that Ryu Jun Yeol has received an offer for Delusion and is currently reviewing it.

The Delusion webtoon is set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai, offering a mystery thriller narrative. It follows artist Yun Iho, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of the mysterious woman Song Jeong Hwa and subsequently visits her hotel. While it remains unconfirmed whether the Delusion adaptation will be a drama or a film, it's a project that director Han Jae Rim has been preparing since 2021.

