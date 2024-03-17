Ryu Jun Yeol hides his face when returning from Hawaii alone amid dating controversy with Han So Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol, the Alienoid actor has been caught in a dating scandal recently with actress Han So Hee for allegedly double-dating while he was dating his ex-girlfriend Hyeri. The actor was on holiday in Hawaii and has now returned but alone. The way he was spotted while returning it looks like he was trying to hide his face at the airport.

Ryu Jun Yeol keeps a low profile returning from Hawaii alone amid the dating controversy with Han So Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol tried to hide his face and keep a low profile when he returned to South Korea from Hawaii today, also the actor was alone. The actor was allegedly holidaying in Hawaii with Han So Hee. The Believer actor was dressed in casuals as he tried to move as soon as possible through the airport while trying his best to hide his face with his hoodie and mask to avoid getting noticed.

Ryu Jun Yeol has been in the middle of a dating controversy with Han So Hee who recently confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol through her blog’s post. His agency also confirmed the relationship yesterday and his arrival in South Korea is his first public appearance since the confirmation.

The dating scandal began when Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Seol were seen cuddling by a tourist in Hawaii on March 15. The rumor soon caught fire and was everywhere. During this, Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex, posted a story with the caption ‘how funny’ which was taken as a possible response to the whole scandal. Later, Han So Hee also posted an Instagram story allegedly taking a dig at Hyeri as she ended it by saying it is fun for me too. Despite it all, initially, the rumor was denied by Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Seol and their respective agencies. But the tables soon turned, as the relationship was later confirmed.

More about Ryu Jun Seol

Ryu Jun Seol is a popular South Korean actor who began his acting career with independent films and garnered recognition with his role in the iconic K-drama Reply 1988. He is also noted for acting in films The King, Alienoid and Alienoid 2, and Believer among others. Ryu Jun Yeol is set to star in the thriller series Money Game besides Chun Woo Hee.

