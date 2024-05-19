Indian 2: Plot, cast to release; here’s everything you want to know about Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s film

South Indian movies have made a major impact at the box office this year. Surprisingly, Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam film, has also done considerably well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Nevertheless, Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2 directed by Shankar is expected to be a game changer. Hence there are high hopes that this movie will dominate as it possesses all the ingredients for a potential blockbuster.

All you want to know about Indian 2

Indian 2 star cast

Indian 2 has one of the biggest star casts ever in Tamil cinema, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah are among the major actors. Late actors such as Nedumudi Venu, Manobala, and Vivek are also part of the movie. For some sequences involving these late actors, Shankar had utilized artificial intelligence.

Who is Indian 2 director?

Shankar Shanmugam, known as Shankar is arguably one of the biggest craftsmen of Tamil cinema evolution. He has directed blockbusters like Gentleman, Mudhalvan, Kadhalan, Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji, Enthiran: The Robot, 2.0 and many others. Shankar was the director who brought a big revolution to the Tamil industry with great movies that changed the destiny of the Tamil industry. Indian 2 is the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian.

Apart from Indian 2, he is also working on Ram Charan's Game Changer, which will be his debut movie in Tollywood.

An intro/teaser of Indian 2

A promotional teaser for Indian 2 was released five months prior, offering a glimpse of Senapathy's return from the original Indian. The teaser promises to deliver all the excitement of the first installment and continues to focus on the theme of corruption.

Indian 2 shooting Update

The shooting of Indian 2 has been wrapped up, with the final portions recently completed. Kamal Haasan, who has election commitments, concluded his scenes. The first schedule of the film commenced in January 2019 and was resumed in May 2019, The makers took long breaks between the shoot schedules. The second schedule began on 12 August 2019 followed by one in September and October. Due to the pandemic, the makers had to push the shoot further. The shoot was resumed in 2023.

Release information

The makers of Indian 2, LYCA Productions, are reportedly planning to release the film in July 2024, although an official date has not been announced yet. The production has already begun promotional activities for the movie.

Indian 2 Storyline

The sneak peek of Indian 2 promises the same excitement as the first film and keeps the main idea of stopping bad deeds. Indian 2 continues from where Indian left off, with Senapathy, the hero who fights for good and an old freedom fighter, coming back as corruption prevails in the country. As people ask for him to come back, Senapathy shows up again to battle for the good of the nation.

Indian 2 titles in different languages

Indian 2 will be released as Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, and Hindustani 2 in Hindi, as makers are eyeing a global reach for this highly anticipated cinematic masterpiece.

Is Indian 3 in the making?

During the CSK Vs RCB IPL match recently, Kamal Haasan revealed that Indian 3 will be released 6 months after Indian 2.

