'You Are With Us In Every Joke': John Stamos Shares Rare Pic Of Full House Cast In Heartfelt Tribute On Bob Saget's Birth Anniversary

Hollywood actor John Stamos shared a heart-touching tribute on Bob Saget’s 68th posthumous birthday. Saget passed away on January 9, 2022, at 65. The actor shared a post on his social media which included a photo of the entire Full House cast in a black-and-white picture. He expressed his love for Saget saying, “Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family.”

John Stamos (60) paid an emotional tribute to his late Full House co-star and friend Bob Saget, remembering him on his birth anniversary through his Instagram on May 17, Friday.

The actor shared a group photo of him with the Olsen twins (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger, and the series creator, Jeff Franklin, and he started the post’s caption with: “Happy Birthday Bob.”

“This was taken as we gathered for his funeral,” Stamos began, explaining the timeline of the photo. The actor continued his lengthy caption and wrote, “Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.”

In his post, John Stamos said, “Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

For the unversed, both Stamos and Saget starred together in Full House (1987-1995) and its series sequel Fuller House (2016-2020).

John Stamos on his equation with the Olsen twins and Saget’s role in it

Stamos, who was not pleased with the Olsen twins over their decision not to join the cast of the Fuller House spin-off series, credited Bob Saget in the past for keeping the peace between all.

Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, the actor had once mentioned that he was “angry” that the Olsens decided not to return. However, he mentioned that Saget was “instrumental” in saving the relationship between the cast.

Meanwhile, Bob Saget played the role of Danny, the patriarch of the Tanner family patriarch. He passed away on January 9, 2022, after falling and hitting his head during his stay at a Florida hotel. His funeral was held on Jan. 14.

