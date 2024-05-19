Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to take audiences on a thrilling ride soon. All the confirmed contestants are gearing up for the upcoming season of the adventurous reality show. The confirmed contestants' list also had Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel's name on it. However, the actor recently backed out from the show due to a severe leg injury.

Now, recent reports suggest that Mannara Chopra might be roped in as Samarth Jurel's replacement in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Abhishek Kumar talks about Samarth and Mannara:

After learning that Samarth Jurel is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar told Times Now that he thought he and Samarth would vibe if he hadn't backed out. He said, "Now that his leg is hurt, it's not advisable to shoot with an injured foot. He will see next time."

If reports are to be believed then Mannara Chopra is another confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Reacting to Mannara's participation, Abhishek expressed his excitement and said that it would be fun to have Mannara on board. He added, "If she is going to come then it is nice as everyone will get to see her expressions."

Speaking about the trio, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Samarth Jurel were seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek and Samarth shared a love-hate relationship as the latter was dating the former's ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. Samarth and Isha's relationship survived in the house, but after the show, the duo drifted away. Abhishek was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

For the uninformed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 confirmed contestants' press conference happened yesterday (May 19). Confirmed contestants such as Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma are all set to fly to Romania, Europe by the end of this month reportedly.

Led by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV. It will stream digitally on JioCinema.

