Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: 6 Celeb-loved hairstyles for the season of weddings

'Tis the season for more hairstyles than one. Perfectly simple and scroll-stopping hairstyles are taking up our time and we can't stop loving these. Celebrities know best and so do the beauty players like you and us. We all have foolproof favourites in the hair department and some of us are suckers of signature looks that all we do is repeat and pat on our shoulders the next minute. On what feels like wedding and party season all at one go, even a replete of references sounds like a blessing. Your Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Malaika Arora have tested loads of exemplary hairstyles. Here are all that we trust.

Celebrity-approved easy hairstyles to try this season

Kriti Sanon An updo does so much. The Bhediya actress loves her ponytails but there seems to be a soft spot for buns as well. For one of her recent looks, she was a beauty in a bun that wasn't sleek but straight with an updo and slightly wavy tendrils in place. Your go-to reference for when you know you may sweat a lot.

Kriti's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Alia Bhatt The secret to compliments cracked. The mother-of-one for her past movie promotions was seen in a wavy hairdo that also had red roses to add a romantic and fine touch. Flowers as an accessory can never break a look. Here these agree with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's lipstick. Style your desi outfit with two simple flowers like these and you could wear it on beach waves or even with sleek hair. Alia's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Kiara Advani Do you see a braid? We see a bright and beautiful desi look nailed by the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress. Get your wedding guest glam locked up in a braid. That gold ribbon detail you see gives all the elevated spin to a regular braid. You could also add-in colourful ribbons and use them well to roll it up. Kiara's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Malaika Arora



Gloriously gelled and aced. Blown away by one of Mala's recent, she wore a straight and slightly wavy hairdo which was also untied. What makes it blissfully note-worthy? The gelled and side-parted look also gives ample shine. Mala's look MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone Feast your eyes now and the next time you wear this for real. The Pathaan actress was a show to behold when at Cannes. She rolled out heavy glamour with her eyeliner and a semi-messy updo. Is it all? Not without her Sabyasachi band-like accessory. An accessory, hair pins, flowers, ribbons, and so on are all the love. Deepika's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor Gajras are the best! Gives a beautiful and traditional touch. The Mili actress proves a saree, jhumkas, and a sleek bun with white flowers can light up any desi look. Janhvi's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.