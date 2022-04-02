Amazon Fashion Sale: Pick the top 8 makeup products that come with a dose of SPF

Amazon Fashion Sale is here to make sure you get ready for summer. Right from summer essentials to summer dresses, you must have bought them all. But you often tend to forget your makeup products. Application of heavy makeup is not recommended in summers as they might melt on your skin in a few hours. To make sure that makeup lasts long as well as protects your skin from the harmful UV rays, you must depend on products that come with a dose of SPF.

Amazon Fashion Sale and amazon’s latest offers will make you mad. This is due to the blockbuster discounts and lightning deals that it offers to every type of consumer. When summers are here you must revive your closet and skincare essentials to prevent skin redness and irritation.

Get to know the top 8 makeup products that comes with a dose of SPF:

1. Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++

Sunscreen is a must have no matter what the season is. Thai sunscreen gel with SPF 50 offers a matte finish and oil free formula. It offers 100 percent protection against UVA and UVB rays. It has quick absorption technology. The water and sweat resistant formula of this sunscreen gel is what makes it a worth buying makeup product.





Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 594

2. Lakme 9 To 5 Complexion Care Face CC Cream

Lakme 9 To 5 Complexion Care Face CC Cream comes with SPF 30 for maximum sun protection. It conceals dark spots and blemishes and instantly gives you a brighten glow. It moisturises your skin and evens skin tone by offering skincare benefits with its makeup application formula.

Price: Rs. 349

3. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation contains SPF 22 for utmost sun protection. The Fit me foundation is available in 18 foundation shades to fit all Indian skin tones. This is an oil control foundation with a clay based formula. It gives you a natural matte finish even in summers.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 437

4. Kaya Clinic Flawless Day Cream

Kaya Clinic Flawless Day Cream is a daily moisturiser that comes with SPF 25. It reduces the visible signs of aging and improves your skin texture. This day cream will help you attain a healthy and youthful skin in summers. Get ready for a lumcious complexion!

Price: Rs. 950

Deal: Rs. 840

5. PULP MVP Daily Primer + Sunscreen SPF 50

This PULP MVP Daily Primer + Sunscreen SPF 50 is a 2 in 1 summer essential for 100 percent glowing skin. It has a non-greasy mattifying effect that is suitable for combination skin. The sheer solar protection treatment defends your skin against prolonged skin damage from UV light and environmental damage.





Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 934

6. SUGAR Cosmetics - Dream Cover - Mattifying Compact

It is advisable to ditch heavy foundations in summers and stick to a sunscreen and a compact powder. But what if a compact powder plays the role of a sunscreen as well? SUGAR Cosmetics - Dream Cover - Mattifying Compact comes with SPF 15 and Vitamin E that nourishes and protects your skin from sun damage and irritation.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 449

7. The Body Shop SPF 15 Vitamin E Lip Care

This lip balm helps to protect your lips from the drying effects of the sun, wind and cold weather. It is formulated with Vitamin E, coconut oil and olive oils for intensive lip care. It helps provide sun protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Apply The Body Shop SPF 15 Vitamin E Lip Care to your lips as often as you can particularly before and during exposure to strong sunshine or wind.

Price: Rs. 395

Deal: Rs. 335

8. WOW Skin Science Matte Finish Sunscreen Face Serum SPF 55 PA++

WOW Skin Science Matte Finish Sunscreen Face Serum contains SPF 55 and is enriched with the goodness of raspberry, carrot seed and avocado oil. It has a non-greasy, non-chalky, non-patchy and a lightweight formulation suitable for long and intense sun exposures. It is an oil free serum that will be the biggest protective shield that you can offer to your skin.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 399

Seize them all and don't forget to thank Amazon Fashion Sale for the lightning deals because of which you can buy the best makeup products for the unbearable summer season. The online sale has paved the way for you to choose a makeup regime that is crucial to stick to in summers like India. Buckle up and start your shopping spree immediately.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

