Best makeup products under Rs 1500 to pick from Amazon’s combo offer

No matter how hard you ponder to fill your makeup kit with all the makeup essentials, you still keep adding the best makeup products of the season. Do you feel a bit hesitant to bring home a few of the expensive makeup products? Are you the one who doesn’t feel like investing too much money in just one small makeup product? Today is the day to add all the on trend makeup products to your cart, not alone but in combos. Check out the best makeup products under Rs. 1500 and pick them in one go from Amazon's live combo offer.

Best Makeup products under Rs 1500:

1. Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick Combo

This Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick Combo contains two matte lipsticks of trendy colours. The rich ruby and divine wine coloured lipsticks will define your lips like never before. These two creamy matte lipstick must have shades of the season. They are enriched with natural ingredients and contour your lips with utmost ease.

Price: Rs. 598

Deal: Rs. 406

2. Maybelline New York Colossal Masacara, Waterproof And Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Eyeliner

Time to ace your eye makeup with Maybelline New York Colossal Masacara, Waterproof And Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Eyeliner. The volume-plumping formula of the mascara contains collagen that enhances your eyelashes. The mega brush helps in instantly achieving the required volume of eyelashes without any clumps. On the other hand, the bold eyeliner is a must have for daily use as it glides on like a liquid and sets into a film in one bold stroke.

Price: Rs. 648

Deal: Rs. 488

3. Lakmé Enrich Matte Lipstick Set

This set contains 3 flawless shades of matte lipsticks. It has a creamy matte texture that is comfortable to wear for long hours. No need to drag the lipstick on your lips because these lipsticks smoothly glide on your lips and keep them mositurised. This set contains a purple, red and pink shade that will help you maximise your overall makeup look.

Price: Rs. 885

Deal: Rs. 777

4. Maybelline New York Date Night Makeup Kit

This Maybelline New York Date Night Makeup Kit is an all in one makeup kit to carry on the go. It comes with a Fit Me foundation tube in a sun beige shade, Hypercurl Mascara that is washable, Colossal Kajal to define your eyes and a Creamy Matte Siren in Scarlet lipstick that is non-drying and ideal for uncrackable finish.

Price: Rs. 1177

Deal: Rs. 787

5. Adbeni All In One Daily Uses Beauty Pack

This 20 piece beauty pack is worth buying if you are a beginner. It contains all the necessary makeup essentials for optimising your natural beauty in a subtle way. Right from foundation, kajal, lip stick, lip liner to nail care products, you will have them all just in one purchase.

Price: Rs. 2916

Deal: Rs. 729

6. Revlon Touch and Glow Liquid Makeup, Ivory Mist with Revlon Kohl Kajal Eye Liner Pencil

This combo of moisturising makeup foundation is a light base foundation for a natural glow. It serves you with an ultra even coverage by hiding all lines and streaks on your face. The light formula doesn’t clog pores and can be used everyday. On the other hand, the kajal gives precise definition to the eyes.

Price: Rs. 584

Deal: Rs. 425

7. Colorbar New Perfect Match Primer And Colorbar Stay The Day Finishing Mist

After you are done with your makeup session, don't forget to fix it for a long lasting effect. The oil free primer helps you with a satiny touch that masks the fine lines and uneven texture. Both the products will leave your skin marvellously soft and smooth in the most alluring way.

Price: Rs. 1700

Deal: Rs. 1190

8. Maybelline Lip Crayon Lead The Way

If you are not a lipstick person, then you must try your hands on this Maybelline Lip Crayon Lead The Way. It delivers a rich layer of smudge-proof and transfer-resistant matter colour that lasts up to 8 hours. The tip of the lip crayon is ultra-precise with a built-in sharpener, so you can easily define your lips.

Price: Rs. 1198

Deal: Rs. 922

Grab them all and thank Amazon Weekend Sale for huge price cuts. These products under great discounts will keep your makeup kit full with the latest makeup products. This time don't bring one makeup product but two.

