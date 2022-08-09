Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Luxury Ayurveda minis to snag at stunning discounts

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is asking you to shop till you drop. And why not! The exciting deals, mind-blowing price drops, and stunning discounts are waiting for your attention. This is definitely a NOW or Never situation to vouch for luxury skincare products that you were dreaming of. Today is the day when you can snag the best luxury Ayurveda minis without bothering about your budget.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 on luxury Ayurveda products

Roll your eyes over and take due advantage of Amazon’s stunning discounts on some skin-enhancing luxury products.

1. Kama Ayurveda Pure Lavender Water Face and Body Mist

This Ayurvedic face and body mist is proof that luxury products are worth the penny. Thai mist has a soothing floral distillation that calms, cools, hydrates and tones leaving skin scented. The pure Himalayan lavender fragrance of this mist will hook and senses and leave you stunned.

Price: Rs. 345

Deal: Rs. 315

2. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem

This mini cleanser has immense powers to make your skin squeaky clean. This cleanser is specially designed to treat sensitive, acne prone and oily skin. So take the advantage of Amazon Freedom Sale and allow your skin to experience the goodness of luxury Ayurveda.

Price: Rs. 425

3. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Silksplash Face Wash

This Just Herbs Ayurvedic Silksplash Face Wash is the authentic ayurvedic skincare essential that you must indulge in. It offers Ayurvedic results-driven skincare made from organic and wild-crafted ingredients collected from across India. Pick it now or else you will regret it later.

Price: Rs. 495

Deal: Rs. 314

4. Spa Ceylon Luxury Ayurveda Bar

The ayurvedic properties of this luxe bar will rejuvenate you within seconds. This bar contains a memsermising fragrance of mint that will glide onto your body and refresh you like magic.

Price: Rs. 399

5. Forest Essentials Luxury Sugar Soap

This Forest Essentials Luxury Sugar Soap is infused with the goodness of bitter orange and cinnamon. It is made with cold pressed oils, raw cane sugar and spring water. What’s more? This luxurious sugar soap is crafted in India.

Price: Rs. 395

6. Kama Ayurveda Hair solutions

This Kama Ayurveda Hair Solutions is a duo pack that contains Bringadi intensive hair treatment oil and rose and jasmine hair cleanser. These luxe minis are free of artificial colours, fragrances and parabens. Grab this luxury Ayurvedic hair care essential in this Amazon Freedom sale.

Price: Rs. 770

Deal: Rs. 654

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is the ray of sunshine that has managed to awaken your dormant wishlist. Be grateful to Amazon deals and discounts due to which you managed to grab luxury Ayurveda products. Big deals and bigger savings are here to bring a smile to your face. The chopped-off prices will surely make you irresistible to buy not just one mini but plenty of them in one go.

