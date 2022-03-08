Best de tan pack to promote even skin tone

De tan packs have become the need of the hour. Constant sun exposure and inadequate application of sunscreen can cause skin tanning. And to get rid of dark shady skin patches you need to try your hands on de tan pack, de tan facial kit, tan removal face pack, sun tan removal cream, de tan scrub and other tan removal products. A de tan pack promotes even skin tone and treats damaged skin. It makes your skin youthful and glossier by locking the correct amount of moisture.

Here is the list that contains one of the best de tan pack:

1. O3+ D-Tan Pack for Instant Tan Removal

This O3+ D-Tan Pack offers a premium sun protection. It is infused with mint and eucalyptus oil ideal suitable for all skin types. It will make your skin radiant and rejuvenated. It has in total five benefits: it helps in whitening, hydrating, lightening, brightening and cleansing. All you have to do is after cleansing your skin, apply a thin layer of d-tan on the face or other part. Leave it undisturbed for 3-4 minutes. Now remove with a wet towel. Ta-da you are glowing!

Price: Rs. 1350

Deal: Rs. 1176

2. Bella Vita Organic Anti Tan Combo with De-tan Face Pack

Bella Vita Organic Anti Tan Combo comes with a de tan face pack, DayGlow sunscreen, a body lotion and a charcoal face wash for deep exfoliation. This de tan combo that is infused with the goodness of camphor, basil, kaolin and lemon helps to repair dull and tanned skin. It calms inflamed skin and cleans impurities giving you a salon-like glow at home.

Price: Rs. 1048

Deal: Rs. 849

3. Glowpink DeTan Face Pack

This Glowpink DeTan Face Pack is an all in one beauty essential. It is a skin brightening clay face mask for glowing skin,tan removal, oil control, acne control and fairness. It removes skin impurities with its advanced and natural formulation that also aids in effective tan removal.

Price: Rs. 499

4. Raaga Professional De-Tan Tan removal Cream

Raaga Professional De-Tan Tan removal Cream has four major active ingredients that will help you to even your skin tone nemely milk, honey, fruits and Kojic acid. It is ideal for all skin types. It vanishes skin tanning and makes your skin radiant like never before. It also plays a crucial role in removing dead skin cells from dwelling on your skin for long.

Price: Rs. 1039

5. Dot & Key Illuminating Glow Detan Clay Mask

Dot & Key Illuminating Glow Detan Clay Mask is a tan removal face pack for women. It is a rich source of natural ingredients like clay and sandalwood powder. This tan removal face pack clears tanned dark skin layers to reveal brighter skin. It has anti-inflammatories and antioxidants that work to soothe and detoxify sun-exposed tanned skin.

Price: Rs. 695

6. mCaffeine Coffee Face Mask Cream for Tan Removal

This mCaffeine Coffee Face Mask Cream for Tan Removal also works for cleansing pores. It removes excess oil and blackheads. The Caffeine present in coffee even tones the skin and reduces puffiness. This great combination of cocoa and caffeine that is rich in antioxidants helps to fight free radicals and sun damage.

Price: Rs. 575

Deal: Rs. 489

7. SARA SOUL OF BEAUTY Oxy De Tan Mask Cream

This de tan mask cream is enriched with the goodness of botanical extracts like Eucalyptus and camphor oil for a natural feel. It makes the skin look pure and fresh. It is a must have de tan pack for lightening and evening out the skin tone. This de tan mask cream also removes dirt and debris from the skin.

Price: Rs. 560

8. DR.RASHEL De-Tan Skin Care For Face & Body Gift Kit

With pure de tan extracts this skin care gift kit has many benefits like exfoliation and skin smoothing. It aids in helping you achieve a polished and even tone skin. This de tan pack also cleanses the skin from the depth. It makes your skin free from all dirt and impurities. This de tan kit with de tan extracts soothes and tones the skin, making it healthy.

Price: Rs. 1050

Deal: Rs. 889

Now you can bring home one of your favourite de tan packs and indulge into a salon like glow. Right from anti tan facial kits to de tan packs, you must add everything beauty essential to your skincare regime STRAIGHT AWAY. Bid adieu to tans and welcome an even skin tone with grace.

