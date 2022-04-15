Bridal makeup kit essentials for a subtle Alia Bhatt inspired radiant look

Amidst the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding buzz, fangirls like you have been teetering between happiness and heartbreaks. The heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and the cutest Alia Bhatt have finally exchanged wedding vows. Meanwhile, if you are betrothed and also the one who has found your very own Ranbir Kapoor in real life then you ought to take some inspiration to look nothing less than Alia Bhatt. While you plan to be espoused, we are sure you have mentally invested yourself heavily in Ranbir’s and Alia’s wedding rather than your own. After a heavy dose of browsing on the internet for the best bridal makeup kit essentials, you need to pay heed to the cues to keep your bridal look a low profile affair just like Alia Bhatt.

Bridal makeup kit essentials

Alia Bhatt opted for a completely neutral look at her wedding. The touch of kohl in the eyes and blush on the cheeks looked naturally glorious. Be the Alia to your Ranbir on your big day with these bridal makeup kit essentials at your hands. Get ready to drool over yourself with an immaculate makeup look.

1. Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum

Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum is a daily hydrating face serum for women who wish for a hydrated and glowing skin. This serum fades away fine lines and wrinkles leaving your skin more youthful and dewy. Since, hydration is the key to glowing skin, this is a bridal makeup kit essential that you need to keep your overall look subtle yet elegant. A natural radiant complexion amps up your bridal outfit and compliments your jewellery seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 569

2. O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin

This bridal facial kit will gently repair and moisturise your skin before you amp up the glow with other makeup products. It will brighten, de-tan and purify your skin so that you don't have to deal with heavy makeup on your big day. The offered kit is a 10 step regimen that ensures wonderful results as it boosts radiance while solving multiple skin concerns.

Price: Rs. 830

3. LAKMÉ Absolute Hydra Pro Tinted Face Moisturiser

This tinted face moisturiser comes with hyaluronic acid, pentavitin and shea butter for attaining an even skin tone. It offers an intense hydration for your dull skin and gives your skin a sheer coverage. It has the power to make your skin supple and soft just the way you want on your wedding day.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 467

4. SUGAR Cosmetics - Dream Cover - Mattifying Compact

SUGAR Cosmetics - Dream Cover is a lightweight compact with SPF 15 and Vitamin E. If you possess oily skin then this mattifying compact will keep your skin oil free for up to 5 hours straight. This compact can be used to achieve an even complexion and blur pores. This bridal makeup kit essential will surely help you in managing the excessive oily and shiny touch of your overall face.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 449

5. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kohl

To define the charisma of your eyes on your wedding day, you must own a long stay kohl. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kohl is a black waterproof kajal that comes with castor oil and chamomile. It will define your eyes for 11 hours. It is smudge-free and allows you to create a low profile makeup look with utmost ease.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 448

6. SUGAR Cosmetics - Double Date - Extreme Volume Mascara

You need a mascara to add volume to your eyelashes. Kohl eyes and a mascara is all that you need to complete your bridal eye makeup. This ultra thick mascara is for creating dramatic eyelashes that will last for upto 24 hours straight. It adds length to your eyelashes and helps you to maintain the subtle radiant glow of your face.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 719

7. Lakmé Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos, Rose Blush

This blush blends effortlessly on your skin. It will help you in attaining a neutral look with a tinge of pink on your cheeks. It has a smooth texture with a subtle hint of shimmer. For a dewy bridal look, Lakmé Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos, Rose Blush will do its job quite well.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 745

8. Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick- Pack of 2

When it is the time to contour your lips and define your cupid's bow, go nude. And this Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick- Pack of 2 contains two neutral shades namely Nude Nuance and Touch of Spice. These lipsticks will make your lips look matte and feel creamy. Addition, this lipstick will also provide your lips with 12 hour moisture.

Price: Rs. 598

Deal: Rs. 479

In addition to Deepika Padukon, Katrina Kaif and Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt’s look is something that you should bookmark without any second thoughts. Neutral and nude is the new definition of bridal makeup and so you must have the above bridal makeup kit essentials to make your real life Ranbir Kapoor fall for you even more. Be the part of the neutral bridal makeup bandwagon with all of the necessary makeup essentials.