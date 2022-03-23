Sunscreen for face under Rs 499 to protect your skin from summer sun damage

Sunscreen for face is as important as clothes for the body! A must, no matter what brand or what the weather outside is. Wearing sunscreen is the easiest way to protect your skin from sun damage. It acts as a layer that helps prevent tanning and shields sun radiation which affects the collagen and melanin in the kin. Frequent sun exposure makes your skin look aged and dull. An apt sunscreen can save you from this condition and give you a forever youthful glow.

What is SPF?

SPF is nothing but the sun protection factor of your sunscreen. Opting for a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 is ideal but if you tend to spend a lot of time outdoors, especially under the sun then go for the creams with SPF 60 or above. Choosing water or sweat resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen is also good to make your makeup last longer and give a glow that stays throughout the day.

Shop your favourite sunscreen for face from this list:

1. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50

Formulated with 4 very effective UV-filters that are boosted with Vitamin A, B3, B5, E and F that not only repairs skin after sun exposure but also soothes, nourishes and hydrates skin. The lightweight cream spreads evenly and does not leave behind unwanted residue or a heavy feeling.

Price: Rs 379

2. Biotique Sun Protector 30+ SPF

Add this sunscreen as a part of your daily skincare routine to prevent premature ageing of the skin. This sunscreen exudes the aroma of pure chocolate crafted to delight your senses and is loaded with skin-nurturing ingredients that improve skin texture and makes it soft and supple.

Price: Rs 159

3. Mamaearth HydraGel Indian Sunscreen SPF 50

Mamaearth’s sunscreen is a gel-based formula with SPF 50 that is made using natural ingredients, It is also infused with extracts of raspberry and aloe vera which helps in hydrating the skin and improving skin complexion.

Price: Rs 358

4. Sunscreen for sensitive skin

Here’s a non-comedogenic formula that is suitable for oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin types. It penetrates deep into the skin and triggers allergic reactions, hormonal imbalances, and skin sensitivity leading to acne and breakouts.

Price: Rs 414

5. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen

This broad-spectrum sunscreen provides the best protection against UVA rays with the effective combination of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E. It also helps in reducing fine lines, wrinkles and making your skin soft and supple.

Price: Rs 448

6. Sunscreen SPF 35 PA++

Don’t worry about whitish, chalky skin residues unlike other normal sunscreens this non-greasy formula protects your skin not just from sun damage, but also keeps it safe from harmful chemicals as it is without any benzophenone and oxide colour.

Price: Rs 243

7. Lakme Sun Cream

This everyday use sunscreen for face with cucumber and lemongrass extracts fight dark spots, premature ageing and skin darkening that happen due to sun damage. It feels non-sticky on the skin and gives an even-toned look that is perfect for every day.

Price: Rs 428

These sunblock creams are the best in the market and assure clear skin that doesn't sag or tan under the sun. Wear sunscreen for face every time you step out under the sun this summer. Also make sure to reapply your sunscreen every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

