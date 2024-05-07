Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal shares a warm bond with Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor; these THROWBACK PICS are proof

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has hit our screens, everyone has been talking about it. Although all the characters in the show have received immense love and attention there is one name that has grabbed all the eyeballs and that is Sharmin Segal.

The actress has become the talk of the town. But did you know? She started her career from behind the camera and was an assistant director for many big films. Well, we found some pictures on her Instagram profile which proves she shared a cordial bond with Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. Scroll down!

Sharmin Segal poses with Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor

As we scrolled through Sharmin Segal’s profile, we found an old gem. A picture of the Heeramandi actress along with the global icons Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. The picture although hazy captures a beautiful moment.

Sharmin stands in the middle while PeeCee who stands on one side, cannot stop her laughter. Shraddha on the other hand makes a cute face. Captioning this picture, the Heeramandi actress wrote, “Mary Kom completion/PeeCee's belated Birthday.”

Sharmin Segal and Priyanka Chopra’s Halloween celebration

In yet another picture that we found on her Instagram profile, Sharmin Segal seems to have had a mini Halloween celebration with her friends and Priyanka Chopra. Both Sharmin and PeeCee look cute in their Halloween makeup and it definitely proves that when the Heeramandi actress is in LA she makes it a point to meet the global icon.

Check out the post: