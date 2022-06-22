DIY Hibiscus face masks for deep cleansing and packing a glowing punch

Join in with us, we're binging on this beauty. But first, tell us roses aren't the only best flowers to exist. Its benefits are too many to mention so are hibiscus flowers. All flowers are great but nothing comes close to what has been tried, tested, and raved about for centuries. Ask your elders what's the secret behind their healthy skin and hair? Their answers most probably will not circle around stocking up hundreds of store-bought products whether or not it does what it boasts. They'd say natural homemade recipes are the best. Like hibiscus too has been an old yet promising offering.

Today, let us take a look at how this little yet miraculous flower can do our skin good.

1) Exfoliates your skin: No hour-long scrubbing with the wrong formula can bear good results. The saponins and AHAs present in the hibiscus can help cleanse your skin well and free it from deep-seated dirt. To make a homemade mask, mix its powder with rose water and aloe vera gel. Gently spread it on your skin and wash it off after 20 minutes.

2) Fights fine lines and boosts collagen production: The antioxidants also known as anthocyanins aid in combating free radicals and vitamin C too gives way for the increase of collagen and also firms up sagging skin. Considered to be a natural botox, this flower provides anti-ageing benefits. Mask up by combining green tea and hibiscus powder. Apply it to your skin and wash it off once a week.

3) Keep a watch on acne: With Vitamin C, anthocyanin, and beta-carotene, cater to issues faced by acne-prone skin. Vitamin C is also trusted upon to enhance skin's glow and fade dark spots. Take 1/2 teaspoon neem powder, and 1/2 hibiscus and mix it with aloe vera gel. You can also add some water to this face pack. Use this recipe not more than once a week.

Have you tried hibiscus face maks? Let us know in the comments below.

